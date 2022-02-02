Several publications shared that Adele would not be performing at the Brit Awards ceremony yesterday, claiming that the news created much stress among the show’s organisers

Things looked even tenser for the Brits once fans learned that Doja Cat had tweeted that she dropped out of her performance because some people in her team contracted coronavirus

Adele saved the day by the afternoon, slamming claims that she wouldn’t be singing at the Brits while addressing the failing relationship rumours that followed the cancellation reports

The past few hours have been a whirlwind for Brits performers, fans and organisers due to the shifts in the showcase’s roster. The public was convinced that they’d lost out on seeing two top performers, but Adele saved the day with facts.

Doja Cat tweeted that she wouldn’t be able to make her performance for the event after learning some of her crew members had covid. Fans were disappointed even more after reports claimed that Adele was out too, without a suitable replacement.

A rumour that was attached to Adele’s supposed withdrawal suggested that she was shacked up with her bae to try to save their romance. Thankfully, Adele cleared the air on both stories through an Instagram caption that read:

“I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Briefly News relayed that one of the possible reasons for Adele’s exit was her trying to avoid more backlash since she cancelled her Las Vegas shows. Although it turns out that might have not been the problem, it’s turning out to be one now with fans dragging her for withholding updates in the comments.

@rainzko_w pleaded:

“Can you please just announce that the Vegas weekend is cancelled so we can have our money back?”

@hbloveless asked:

“What are your plans for the postponed Vegas residency?”

@unrealistic_95 added:

"So like what about your residency? Or is that all said and done because of your “emotional” video upload"

