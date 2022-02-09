Unathi Nkayi Announces an Exciting Radio Comeback as Early as Next Month

Unathi Nkayi just can't seem to stay off the radio and her recent social media announcement has served as proof of that testament

The former Kaya959 Midday Joy host has shared that fans can expect to hear her dominating the airwaves again pretty soon

Reacting to the exciting news, one happy follower wrote: "Radio is your thing!! Can they survive without you??? I doubt!!!"

Unathi Nkayi is gearing up to make a major come back. The radio host has announced that she will be back on the air doing what she does best much sooner than people would expect.

Unathi Nkayi is living proof that you can't keep a good woman down. Following her contract termination with Kaya959, the former Idols SA judge has revealed that she has already landed a brand new radio gig.

ZAlebs reports that Unathi is yet to confirm which radio station has snatched her up but is excited to return to the norm. In her mysterious yet cryptic message, she said:

"Guys it seems like this radio thing doesn’t want to let me go. Because from the first of March you know what’ll be doing? I’m going to be driving you home. WHAT? Three to six drive time first of March, I’ll see you then, I’ll see you there."

The musician took to Instagram to share a video where she surprised her followers with the great news.

The comment section quickly filled up with notes from loyal supporters who are glad to see Unathi thriving once again.

@phasumanemysi said:

"Radio is your thing!! Can they survive without you??? I doubt!!!"

@organickitchengardens wrote:

"Ahh! Congratulations Nathi. What can we say, when you are good, you are good."

@sethu_mshengu commented:

"When other door closes he opens a thousands of them darling all the best."

@lesego_joy added:

"We’ve missed you. Can’t wait."

Unathi Nkayi is out: Idols SA could be facing another major shift in S18 despite possible Somizi comeback

Unathi is all about new beginnings this year as Briefly News reported that auditions for the upcoming Idols SA season started last month, so news surrounding the show is coming in hot.

The rumour mill has put out that Unathi may not show up for the 18th Season, while Somgaga makes his possible return.

A source close to Idols SA producers spread the word in a recent chat with City Press. The publication told of the details behind the former Kaya 959 radio personality’s exit and the reasons for Somizi’s return.

