200+ sweet and touching love messages for her from the heart

If you have a special someone in your life and are wondering how you can show your love and appreciation, a simple yet effective way to do so is through sending relationship love messages. What is the sweetest text for her, and where can you find them? In this article, we give you 200+ sweet, touching love messages for her to feel appreciated.

Sweet quotes for your loved ones make them feel special.

Source: Getty Images

There are many ways to draw the attention of a crush or show a loved one deep appreciation that does not require an excess of time and money. A simple goodnight message for her to show she is on your mind will suffice, as the smallest gestures are the most impactful.

You can choose from a wide range of quotes right here. From a heart-touching message to make her smile and deep love messages for your wife to 'I love you so much' messages for other special individuals in your life too.

How do you express deep love in a text?

Want to know how to melt her heart with words? Finding and making use of quotes on deep love messages for her is one of the easiest ways to show appreciation towards someone, whether it is a potential love interest, a current romantic partner, a wife, or an estranged loved one.

Sharing a cute quote is a sweet gesture.

Source: Getty Images

Deep love messages for her in 2022

If you are looking for a sweet love message for her, here are some of the best love messages to save and share:

1. 'I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything.'

2. 'If I know what love is, it is because of you.'

3. 'I've never had a moment's doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life.'

4. 'You make me want to be a better man.'

5. 'Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.'

6. 'I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.'

7. 'I have found the one whom my soul loves.'

8. 'In case you ever foolishly forget; I'm never not thinking of you.'

9. 'I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.'

10. 'You are my best friend, my human diary and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you.'

11. 'We were together. I forget the rest.'

12. 'I loved her and I loved no one else and we had a lovely magic time while we were alone.'

13. 'You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.'

14. 'I love you the way a drowning man loves air. And it would destroy me to have you just a little.'

15. 'Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I'm happy now… because I love you.'

16. 'For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.'

17. 'We are all a little weird and life's a little weird, and when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love.'

18. 'Sometimes your nearness takes my breath away; and all the things I want to say can find no voice. Then, in silence, I can only hope my eyes will speak my heart.'

19. 'Because of you I can feel myself slowly but surely becoming the me I have always dreamed of being.'

20. 'I kiss your vision as it rises before my mind.'

21. 'Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be.'

22. 'And what do all the great words come to in the end, but that? I love you—I am at rest with you—I have come home.'

23. 'Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.'

24. 'If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever.'

25. 'You pierce my soul. I am half agony, half hope…I have loved none but you.'

26. 'Each time you happen to me all over again.'

27. 'The supreme happiness of life consists in the conviction that one is loved...'

28. 'I love you directly without problems or pride: / I love you like this because I don't know any other way to love…'

29. 'One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love.'

30. 'When one sees something especially wonderful, it's always nice to have someone to share it with.'

31. 'Our love cannot be measured, it just is.'

32. 'I want you today, tomorrow, next week and for the rest of my life.'

33. 'If you live to be 100, I want to live to be 100 minus one day so I never have to live without you.'

34. 'Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself.'

35. 'I come here with no expectations, only to profess, now that I am at liberty to do so, that my heart is and always will be...yours.'

36. 'You and I, it's as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to earth together, to see if we know what we were taught.'

37. 'But the you who you are tonight is the same you I was in love with yesterday, the same you I'll be in love with tomorrow.'

38. 'I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I'm sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck.'

39. 'Storm clouds may gather and stars may collide, but I love you until the end of time.'

40. 'I love you right up to the moon — and back. And there again.'

41. 'When we are in love, we open to all that life has to offer with passion, excitement, and acceptance.'

42. 'In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours.'

43. 'I love who you are, I love who you were, I love who you are becoming.'

44. 'To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.'

45. 'You are a beautiful woman, you deserve a beautiful life. Nothing less.'

47.

47. 'I know that somehow, every step I took since the moment I could walk was a step towards finding you.'

48. 'A soulmate is someone who understands you like no other, loves you like no other, will be there for you forever, no matter what.'

49. 'One day you will ask me which is more important—my life or yours? I will say mine and you will walk away not knowing that you are my life.'

50. 'Not even in my weakest moment have I ever considered letting you go.'

You can save and share these heartfelt sayings.

Source: Getty Images

51. 'All, everything that I understand, I only understand because I love.'

52. 'What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork.'

53. 'Love' is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.'

54. 'Familiar acts are beautiful through love.'

55. '..love is a great beautifier.'

56. 'My bounty is as boundless as the sea, / My love as deep; the more I give to thee, / The more I have, for both are infinite.'

57. 'I have died every day waiting for you; darling, don't be afraid, I have loved you for a thousand years. I'll love you for a thousand more.'

58. 'Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.'

59. 'Love is, above all, the gift of oneself.'

60. 'All love that has not friendship for its base, is like a mansion built upon the sand.'

61. 'I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride.'

62. 'Where there is love there is life.'

63. 'I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.'

64. 'The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.'

65. 'You are more powerful than you know; you are beautiful just as you are.'

66. 'Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.'

67. 'I remember who I am when I'm with you.'

68. 'Love me when I least deserve it, because that's when I really need it.'

69. 'To love is to burn, to be on fire.'

70.

71. 'I will never stop trying. Because when you find the one... you never give up.'

72. 'I was not expecting you. I did not think that we would end up together. The single most extraordinary thing I have ever done with my life is fall in love with you. I have never been seen so completely, loved so passionately and protected so fiercely.'

73. 'Love is when you sit beside someone doing nothing, yet you feel perfectly happy.'

74. 'I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love.'

75. 'Sometimes all you need is a hug from the right person and all your stress will melt away.'

76. 'When you look at me, when you think of me, I am in paradise.'

77. 'Love does not make the world go ’round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.'

78. 'It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together… and I knew it.'

79. 'The day my life changed forever… The day I first saw you.'

80. 'Love, having no geography, knows no boundaries.'

81. 'You are nothing short of my everything.'

82. 'Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze.'

83. 'Love is being stupid together.'

84. 'If I had to choose between breathing and loving you I would use my last breath to tell you I love you.'

85. 'True love is putting someone else before yourself.'

86. 'Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.'

87. 'Who being loved, is poor?'

88. 'I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul.'

89. 'Love does not dominate; it cultivates.'

90. 'We are most alive when we are in love.'

91. 'You will never age for me, nor fade, nor die.'

92. 'Loving you never was an option. It was a necessity.'

93. 'A true love story never ends.'

94. 'Life is the flower for which love is the honey.'

95. 'Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a while.'

96. 'We are shaped and fashioned by what we love.'

97. 'Love is not love until love is vulnerable.'

98. 'The love we give away is the only love we keep.'

99. 'One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving.'

100. 'Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold.'

Whether these sayings are for a crush or your wife, they will be widely appreciated.

Source: Getty Images

101. 'Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality.'

102. 'Love is like war: easy to begin but very hard to stop.'

103. 'Woman thinks as she loves, man loves as she thinks.'

104. 'You are one of those people who meet when life decides to give you a gift.'

105. 'Love never claims, it ever gives. Love never suffers, never resents, never revenges itself.'

106. 'Gifts are temporary and often forgotten; love is forever and always remembered.'

107. 'I love you the way a drowning man loves air. And it would destroy me to have you just a little.'

108. 'I will be a poet, and you will be poetry.'

109. 'You give me the kind of feelings people write novels about.'

110. 'I could start a fire with what I feel for you.'

111. 'They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything.'

112. 'One word frees us of all the weight and pain in life. That word is love!'

113. 'In order to be happy oneself it is necessary to make at least one other person happy.'

114. 'There is no substitute for a great love who says, 'No matter what is wrong with you; you are welcome at this table.'

115. 'Maybe the only vow we ever need to offer the one we love is this: I will never, not for a sliver of a second, make you feel alone.'

116. 'I have decided to stick to love; hate is too great a burden to bear.'

117. 'His love roared louder than her demons.'

118. 'I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.'

119. 'You have bewitched me body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you.'

120. 'The first time you touched me, I knew I was born to be yours.'

121. 'I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars.'

122. 'And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make.'

123. 'Pleasure of love lasts but a moment. Pain of love lasts a lifetime.'

124. 'And remember, as it was written, to love another person is to see the face of God.'

125. 'I cannot promise to fix all your problems, but I can promise you will not have to face them all alone.'

126. 'I am much more me when I'm with you.'

127. 'When I look at you, I can feel it. I look at you and I'm home.'

128. 'Forever is never long enough when it’s spent with you.'

129. 'Your eyes are cisterns that quench my torments.'

130. 'I love you more than my own skin.'

131. 'We are born of love; Love is our mother.'

132. 'Sometimes the heart sees what is invisible to the eye.'

133. 'A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love.'

134. 'From the moment I saw her I knew this one was worth the broken heart.'

135. 'What is love? It is the morning and the evening star.'

136. 'You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.'

137. 'Mature love has a bliss not even imagined by newlyweds.'

138. 'If the path be beautiful, let us not question where it leads.'

139. 'The art of love is largely the art of persistence.'

140. 'To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.'

141. 'I love being one half of a romantic couple.'

142. 'Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.'

143. 'Because of you, I can feel myself slowly, but surely, becoming the me I have always dreamed of being.'

144. 'You and I, it is as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to Earth together, to see if we know what we were taught.'

145. 'A friendly reminder that you bring so much joy into my life, and I love you for it.'

146. 'Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get–only with what you are expecting to give–which is everything.'

147. 'Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.'

148. 'Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.'

149. 'And in her smile I see something more beautiful than the stars.'

150. 'When I look into your eyes, I know I have found the mirror of my soul.'

The sayings range from goodnight-style messages to short and sweet messages.

Source: Getty Images

151. 'I have been in love with you since the very beginning. You asked why there isn't anyone else in my life, and the reason ... is you.'

152. 'Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.'

153. 'Your hand touching mine. This is how galaxies collide.'

154. 'Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever, and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you.'

155. 'Love is a friendship set to music.'

156. 'The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun.'

157. 'There is no remedy for love but to love more.'

158. 'I love you - I am at rest with you - I have come home.'

159. 'There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart.'

160. 'Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around.'

161. 'You do not love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.'

162. 'Your words are my food, your breath my wine. You are everything to me.'

163. 'To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.'

164. 'There is a madness in loving you, a lack of reason that makes it feel so flawless.'

165. 'If you remember me, then I do not care if everyone else forgets.'

166. 'You are, and always have been, my dream.'

167. 'When you realise you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.

168. 'I have tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it is still I love you.'

169. 'To the world you may be one person, but to one person you are the world.'

170. 'Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.'

171. 'Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there.'

172. 'No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star.'

173. 'The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds.'

174. 'We would be together and have our books and at night be warm in bed together with the windows opens and the stars bright.'

175. 'At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet.'

176. 'For the two of us, home is not a place. It is a person, and we are finally home.'

177. 'It was one of those fine little love stories that can make you smile in your sleep at night.'

178. 'Love does not grow at a steady rate, but advances in surges, bolts, and wild leaps.'

179. 'The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen, nor touched…but are felt in the heart.'

180. 'Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering.'

181. 'About you there is nothing I would not want to know / With you nothing is simple yet nothing is simpler…'

182. 'But true love is a durable fire / In the mind ever burning; / Never sick, never old, never dead, / From itself never turning.'

183. 'When one loves, one does not calculate.'

184. 'Lovers are patient and know that the moon needs time to become full.'

185. 'You are the greatest risk I have ever taken. And the greatest reward.'

186. 'True love stories never have endings.'

187. 'I would find you in any lifetime.'

188. 'You are the best thing I never knew I needed. So now it's so clear I need you here always.'

189. 'Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet.'

190. 'I do know some things. I know I love you. I know you love me.'

191. 'I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you.'

192. 'You are my today and all of my tomorrows.'

193. 'Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it.'

194. 'It was love at first sight, at ever and ever sight.'

195. 'When you look at me, when you think of me, I am in paradise.'

196. 'We loved with a love that was more than love.'

197. 'You are the one girl that made me risk everything for a future worth having.'

198. 'My soul and your soul are forever tangled.'

199. 'A soulmate is someone who understands you like no other, loves you like no other, will be there for you forever, no matter what.'

200. 'I swear I could not love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.'

Sending a sweet quote to a partner is the easiest way to show love.

Source: Getty Images

201. 'The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love.'

202. 'You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known — and even that is an understatement.'

These love messages for her will leave your crush, romantic partner or wife feeling seen, heard and truly appreciated.

