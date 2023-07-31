30 best welcome to the team memes and GIFs for new team members
Whether at the workplace, charity events, academia, or sports, teams need humour to brighten the mood and motivate members to do productive work together. It is also easy for newcomers to blend in with a crew that has high morale. Below are the top 30 best welcome-to-the-team memes and GIFs for new members.
Team productivity is essential, which is why employers and team leaders invest in team building and training. However, the first welcome is a crucial onboarding process that ensures newcomers are fully engaged and comfortable from the day they join the crew. New hires are likely to quit if they feel unwelcome.
Welcome to the team memes
The following memes and funny popular quotes will help you make new members feel at home with humour. You can deliver the welcome meme as a card, by email, or via messaging platforms like WhatsApp.
1. Teamwork is essential as it helps put the blame on others!
2. There is no 'I' in the word team, but there is an 'm' and an 'e'!
3. Teamwork makes the dream work!
4. What do you call a bunch of employees caught sleeping on the job? A dream team!
5. We are all united on this team with a common goal; to keep my job!
6. A team effort is a lot of people doing what I say!
7. It is called teamwork, but most of the time, it is everyone sitting around until one man does all the work!
8. Teachers call it copy; we call it teamwork!
9. Teamwork involves one person having the worst ideas, the other joking around, another member doing all the work, and someone else doing nothing but taking the credit after work is completed.
10. Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships!
11. Coming together is the beginning, staying together is the development, and working together is the key to success!
12. No man is an island!
13. Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much!
14. Working together works!
15. A new member you have become!
16. None of us is as smart as all of us! Delighted to have you.
17. We must all hang together, or we will end up hanging separately!
18. A single leaf working together provides no shade!
19. The main ingredient of stardom is the rest of the team.
20. No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it!
Welcome to the team gifs
Gifs are an excellent way to welcome new members to the group. They can be made from popular films, TV shows, social media posts, or music videos.
21. The strength of the team is each member, and the strength of each member is the team!
22. Individual commitment to a group effort makes the team work.
23. If you play a solo game, you will always lose out to a team!
24. A single stick is easily broken, but a bundle of many sticks together is unbreakable!
25. If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, bring others!
26. If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.
27. The best teamwork comes from men working independently towards one goal in unison.
28. Great things in business are never done by one person!
29. I always tell new hires, 'Do not think of me as your boss; think of me as a friend who can fire you.'
30. Individually, we are one drop, and together we are an ocean.
Make newcomers feel like part of the family with any of the above welcome to the team memes and gifs. First impressions count, and a warm welcome is what new members need to adapt to the environment and blend in fast.
