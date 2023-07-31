Global site navigation

30 best welcome to the team memes and GIFs for new team members
30 best welcome to the team memes and GIFs for new team members

by  Alice Wabwile

Whether at the workplace, charity events, academia, or sports, teams need humour to brighten the mood and motivate members to do productive work together. It is also easy for newcomers to blend in with a crew that has high morale. Below are the top 30 best welcome-to-the-team memes and GIFs for new members.

Group of people with fists together
Welcome to the team memes and gifs. Photo: Luis Alvarez (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Team productivity is essential, which is why employers and team leaders invest in team building and training. However, the first welcome is a crucial onboarding process that ensures newcomers are fully engaged and comfortable from the day they join the crew. New hires are likely to quit if they feel unwelcome.

Welcome to the team memes

The following memes and funny popular quotes will help you make new members feel at home with humour. You can deliver the welcome meme as a card, by email, or via messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

1. Teamwork is essential as it helps put the blame on others!

Welcome memes
The cool crew meme. Photo: Aaron Amat (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

2. There is no 'I' in the word team, but there is an 'm' and an 'e'!

Fellow employee onboarding
New colleague welcome meme. Photo: Fizkes (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

3. Teamwork makes the dream work!

New employee onboarding
New member onboarding meme. Photo: Nuthawut Somsuk (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

4. What do you call a bunch of employees caught sleeping on the job? A dream team!

Warm recruiter welcome
New member onboarding. Photo: Photosvit (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

5. We are all united on this team with a common goal; to keep my job!

CEO welcome meme
Warm welcome memes. Photo: Nitat Termmee (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

6. A team effort is a lot of people doing what I say!

Welcome meme
Great win to have you! Photo: Fizkes (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

7. It is called teamwork, but most of the time, it is everyone sitting around until one man does all the work!

Happy onboarding
Chosen to join the squad! Photo: Westend61 (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

8. Teachers call it copy; we call it teamwork!

Best welcome memes
Congratulations on joining the group! Photo: Fizkes (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

9. Teamwork involves one person having the worst ideas, the other joking around, another member doing all the work, and someone else doing nothing but taking the credit after work is completed.

Onboarding memes
Winning squad meme. Photo: Violeta Stoimenova (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

10. Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships!

Onboarding jokes
Joining unique tribe meme. Photo: Aaron Amat (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

11. Coming together is the beginning, staying together is the development, and working together is the key to success!

Funny onboarding memes
Cheers for joining the team. Photo: Wera Rodsawang (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

12. No man is an island!

Welcome to the team memes
A new gem on the team. Photo: Hinterhaus Productions (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

13. Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much!

Join the team meme
A welcome aboard meme. Photo: Strauss/Curtis (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

14. Working together works!

Star Wars Yodi memes
Work together, you must! Photo: Sam Barnes (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

15. A new member you have become!

Star Wars Yodi memes
A new member you have become! Photo: Fabio Teixeira (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

16. None of us is as smart as all of us! Delighted to have you.

Funny racoon
Delighted to have you! Photo: Sonsedska (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

17. We must all hang together, or we will end up hanging separately!

Funny dog
The company has hit the jackpot! Photo: Retales Botijero (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

18. A single leaf working together provides no shade!

Dancing frog meme
You came to the right crew! Photo: Shikheigoh (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

19. The main ingredient of stardom is the rest of the team.

Minion memes
Welcome newbies meme. Photo: Salekh (modified by author)
Source: UGC

20. No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it!

Praying racoon meme
Lucky to have you! Photo: Carol Gray (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Welcome to the team gifs

Gifs are an excellent way to welcome new members to the group. They can be made from popular films, TV shows, social media posts, or music videos.

21. The strength of the team is each member, and the strength of each member is the team!

Peele gif
Welcome aboard! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

22. Individual commitment to a group effort makes the team work.

Ryan Reynold's gif
Welcome to the grind. Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

23. If you play a solo game, you will always lose out to a team!

Will Ferrell gif
Glad to have you onboard! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

24. A single stick is easily broken, but a bundle of many sticks together is unbreakable!

Jidenna gif
Welcome to team awesome! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

25. If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, bring others!

Aladin gif
Welcome newbies! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

26. If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.

Leonardo DiCaprio gif
Welcome to the winning team! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

27. The best teamwork comes from men working independently towards one goal in unison.

The Office TV show gif
Great win to have you! Gif: Youtube/giphy.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

28. Great things in business are never done by one person!

Mr Bean gif
The best crew around! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

29. I always tell new hires, 'Do not think of me as your boss; think of me as a friend who can fire you.'

Ricky Gervais gif
Awesome to start the journey with you. Gif: Youtube/giphy.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

30. Individually, we are one drop, and together we are an ocean.

Jalebi Baby music video gif
Expect a lot of fun from the team! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Make newcomers feel like part of the family with any of the above welcome to the team memes and gifs. First impressions count, and a warm welcome is what new members need to adapt to the environment and blend in fast.

