30 best welcome to the team memes and GIFs for new team members

Whether at the workplace, charity events, academia, or sports, teams need humour to brighten the mood and motivate members to do productive work together. It is also easy for newcomers to blend in with a crew that has high morale. Below are the top 30 best welcome-to-the-team memes and GIFs for new members.

Team productivity is essential, which is why employers and team leaders invest in team building and training. However, the first welcome is a crucial onboarding process that ensures newcomers are fully engaged and comfortable from the day they join the crew. New hires are likely to quit if they feel unwelcome.

Welcome to the team memes

The following memes and funny popular quotes will help you make new members feel at home with humour. You can deliver the welcome meme as a card, by email, or via messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

1. Teamwork is essential as it helps put the blame on others!

The cool crew meme. Photo: Aaron Amat (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

2. There is no 'I' in the word team, but there is an 'm' and an 'e'!

New colleague welcome meme. Photo: Fizkes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

3. Teamwork makes the dream work!

New member onboarding meme. Photo: Nuthawut Somsuk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

4. What do you call a bunch of employees caught sleeping on the job? A dream team!

New member onboarding. Photo: Photosvit (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

5. We are all united on this team with a common goal; to keep my job!

Warm welcome memes. Photo: Nitat Termmee (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

6. A team effort is a lot of people doing what I say!

Great win to have you! Photo: Fizkes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

7. It is called teamwork, but most of the time, it is everyone sitting around until one man does all the work!

Chosen to join the squad! Photo: Westend61 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

8. Teachers call it copy; we call it teamwork!

Congratulations on joining the group! Photo: Fizkes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

9. Teamwork involves one person having the worst ideas, the other joking around, another member doing all the work, and someone else doing nothing but taking the credit after work is completed.

Winning squad meme. Photo: Violeta Stoimenova (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

10. Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships!

Joining unique tribe meme. Photo: Aaron Amat (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

11. Coming together is the beginning, staying together is the development, and working together is the key to success!

Cheers for joining the team. Photo: Wera Rodsawang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

12. No man is an island!

A new gem on the team. Photo: Hinterhaus Productions (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

13. Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much!

A welcome aboard meme. Photo: Strauss/Curtis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

14. Working together works!

Work together, you must! Photo: Sam Barnes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

15. A new member you have become!

A new member you have become! Photo: Fabio Teixeira (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

16. None of us is as smart as all of us! Delighted to have you.

Delighted to have you! Photo: Sonsedska (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

17. We must all hang together, or we will end up hanging separately!

The company has hit the jackpot! Photo: Retales Botijero (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

18. A single leaf working together provides no shade!

You came to the right crew! Photo: Shikheigoh (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

19. The main ingredient of stardom is the rest of the team.

Welcome newbies meme. Photo: Salekh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

20. No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it!

Lucky to have you! Photo: Carol Gray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Welcome to the team gifs

Gifs are an excellent way to welcome new members to the group. They can be made from popular films, TV shows, social media posts, or music videos.

21. The strength of the team is each member, and the strength of each member is the team!

Welcome aboard! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

22. Individual commitment to a group effort makes the team work.

Welcome to the grind. Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

23. If you play a solo game, you will always lose out to a team!

Glad to have you onboard! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

24. A single stick is easily broken, but a bundle of many sticks together is unbreakable!

Welcome to team awesome! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

25. If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, bring others!

Welcome newbies! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

26. If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.

Welcome to the winning team! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

27. The best teamwork comes from men working independently towards one goal in unison.

Great win to have you! Gif: Youtube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

28. Great things in business are never done by one person!

The best crew around! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

29. I always tell new hires, 'Do not think of me as your boss; think of me as a friend who can fire you.'

Awesome to start the journey with you. Gif: Youtube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

30. Individually, we are one drop, and together we are an ocean.

Expect a lot of fun from the team! Gif: YouTube/giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Make newcomers feel like part of the family with any of the above welcome to the team memes and gifs. First impressions count, and a warm welcome is what new members need to adapt to the environment and blend in fast.

