Nota Baloyi recently mocked the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on X (Twitter) this week

The former music executive alluded to the saying empty vessels make the most noise, painting EFF as the culprit

Netizens said Nota is one to speak, looking at his past outbursts and actions, with Ntsiki even weighing in on his mental

Nota Baloyi poked fun at the EFF, supporting the MK Party. Image: Oupa Bopape/Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Nota Baloyi has never been one to shy away from sparking controversy. His latest political commentary sparked a debate.

Music exec Nota poked fun at EFF members

Nota poked fun at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), alluding to the party having small brains compared to the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) members. He implied that empty vessels make the most noise and said this in the form of a meme.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi trolls Nota

Reacting to his post, most people said Nota Baloyi is one to speak, saying he is very bold for making the statement without assessing himself first.

Even controversial poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai spoke on Nota's mental health and made the assumption that "NOTA isn’t 100%."

Here is what people said:

@zulukingdom77 replied:

"Empty vessels make a lot of noise, you say."

@MokwadiMo remarked:

"Look who posted."

@Itiiri_jr stated:

"I can relate."

@JuiceNgomane claimd:

"She chose peace! Because you are also not right upstairs."

@MyazistoZA advised:

"My Goat, I said yesterday that I would defend and ask later. Qhubeka udelele, I’ve got your back."

@Sea_T_F mocked:

"Just because you’re a lunatic and MKP specialises in hiring lunatics doesn’t mean you’ll get a position there."

@NoChill4Hyaenas alleged:

"This time, I agree 100 💯 with you; ama comrades that master umrhabulo we “extension cords” have been exposed to shame."

