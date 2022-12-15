Mzansi peeps agreed with a man who uploaded a video showing how SA reacted to loadshedding in 2015 compared to now

The electricity crisis the country has been going through has been ramping up for a few years now

South Africans could only let out some sad laughs and comment on how the country has deteriorated

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Peeps had some chuckles laced with some sadness after a man shared a clip of how South Africans reacted to loadshedding back in 2015 compared to now.

The country has been experiencing electricity problems for a while, and improvements haven't been made. Images: cjmadalo/ TikTok

Source: UGC

cjmadalo shared the clip with a caption that read "this is too normal now" under it. Folks didn't agree with the TikTok and agreed while discussing the country's issues. The electricity problem in the country hasn't improved in any way and has actually gotten worse over time.

A gradual decline

The country's power utility has been on a rapid decline over the past few years. South Africa's power plants needed proper maintenance which it didn't receive, resulting in the crisis that Mzansi is in today.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people in the comment section pointed out that the lack of electricity has now become part of their day-to-day lives. See the comments below:

Robyn <3 said:

"I don't even remember loadshedding as a kid because I was always outside or playing with dolls "

blaaaaaaaaas___ mentioned:

"We have an app dedicated to loadhsedding ‍♂️"

user69 commented:

"In 2015 we would play outside with friends until it came back "

Khathu posted:

"That 'ejoh ke stage mang' so you can know how long it will be gone for "

KindlyGoSleep shared:

"Maybe its because we getting used to it, now they think 5 hours of no electricity is normal "

Cyyyzn said:

"The way you don’t even flinch you just continue with life."

ginger1yami mentioned:

"It went from is it going to happen to when will it happen."

Amina commented:

"Broo "

Nando’s jokes about Andre De Ruyter’s Eskom resignation, advert leaves Mzansi peeps scratching their heads

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Nando's chimed in on the recent developments with the now-former CEO of Eskom. The fast-food is well known for combining entertainment with social commentary.

Nando's shared what was supposed to be a honey reference about Andre's retirement. People flooded the comments with some harsh reviews for the franchise's attempt to be relatable to its customers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News