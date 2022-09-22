Lulo Cafe has been accused of cheating after his naked video trended on the timeline when Musa Khawula leaked it

The Metro FM presenter apologised to his loved ones before deleting his Twitter account and many assumed he was being unfaithful when the video was recorded

The seasoned radio presenter and club DJ has been trending on social media since the controversial blogger did him dirty

Some social media users have accused Lulo Cafe of cheating after he apologised for his explicit clip that's doing the rounds on the timeline.

Lulo Cafe is being accused of cheating after his naked video leaked online. Image: @lulocafe

The Metro FM DJ took to his timeline to say sorry to the loved ones he hurt after the video was leaked on social media. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared the naked video of the seasoned radio presenter on his timeline.

Lulo Cafe took to Twitter to break his silence and apologised to the people he let down. Some tweeps assumed that the media personality felt sorry because he was up to no good when the video was filmed, reports ZAlebs.

They took to the micro-blogging platform to share that he didn't have to apologise because he's privacy was violated, unless he was cheating on his partner when the alleged side chick took the clip.

@Thwala_oo11 asked:

"How do you know that Lulo was cheating coz there's no proof on that 10 seconds video, the guy was just bathing and that is what we all saw on the video."

@So_Sinzable wrote:

"Absolutely. He was violated. What grown consenting adults do is their business. But being recorded/ sharing that recording is just violent."

@tsianelebo commented:

"That's exactly what I was thinking.... That girl kodwa."

@Nampree added:

"Imbi nyan if he cheated because inoba umntu wakhe (it might happen his boo) is not having it."

Lulo Cafe breaks silence over explicit video

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lulo Cafe has opened up after controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted his explicit video. The Metro FM DJ also deactivated his Twitter account after apologising to his loved ones.

According to ZAlebs, the media personality shared that hehas no fight left in him when he apologised for the embarrassing moment. Taking to Twitter before he deleted his account, Lulo shared that he's okay but was just extending an apology to the people who he hurt.

The star has since deleted his verified Twitter handle. Tweeps took to the micro-blogging app to continue showing love to Lulo while others were shook that he has deleted his account.

Source: Briefly News