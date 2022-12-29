A lady from Gauteng who is very proud of her home showed off her stylish and tidy space in a post on social media

The woman’s space contained many white furniture items and bedding which led her to call her place a small paradise

Facebook users loved her style and the white theme the lovely lady incorporated into various areas within the home

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman residing in Gauteng is incredibly proud of her crib and posted some snaps of her space on social media.

Mmabatho Kekana incorporated white into various rooms within her place. Image: Mmabatho Kekana.

Source: Facebook

The lady had a clear theme going on, with many of her furniture items and bedding white, with a very clean look emanating throughout the home.

Posting on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ Facebook page, Mmabatho Kekana explained that her home was her sanctuary, captioning her post:

“First time posting my small paradise.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users loved the woman’s neat home

Many Facebook users complimented Mmabatho on her clean space and the colour scheme she incorporated into the crib.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Thato Seleke said:

“Small heaven. Absolutely stunning.”

Tk Tjauke added:

“Stunningly beautiful. I love everything white.”

Daisy Kekana admired:

“Everything is so perfect. I love white linen.”

Thandiswa Ngonelo Buthelezi joked:

“I would have to unborn my kids to sustain the white. These little rascals don't care.”

Poppy Shadi noted:

“Absolutely gorgeous! Paradise indeed.”

Lerato Matshailwe keenly observed:

“I can tell that white is your colour.”

Thulie Maduma wrote:

“Absolutely amazing. I love it; it’s very clean.”

Lucia Hunadi Makanyane commented:

“Nice and clean.”

Beautiful young woman celebrates bagging stunning 5-bedroom house, proudly fulfils childhood dream

In a related story by Briefly News, one young lady is over the moon after landing a beautiful, double-storey home, fulfilling a dream she’s had since childhood.

Instagram user, Desiree Baloyi, celebrated her win on Instagram with a video of the gorgeous, five-bedroom masterpiece and looked proud of the accomplishment.

Many social media users congratulated the stunner for the amazing achievement and left her the sweetest messages in the comment section of her post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News