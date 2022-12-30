Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo got a wonderful surprise on Christmas when his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, gifted him with a brand-new Rolls-Royce

Georgina, who shares two children with the Portuguese star, posted a video of the family’s festivities and the moment she unveiled Ronaldo’s new wheels

Instagram peeps could not believe their eyes and wished the happy couple and their little family well

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cristiano Ronaldo received the sweetest gift from his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez on Christmas day when the stunner surprised him with a Rolls-Royce.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez gifted him with a car. Image: georginagio.

Source: Instagram

The Portuguese football star already has a car collection well worth over $18 million, with the latest whip adding to his impressive assortment of stylish rides.

Rodriguez, who shares two kids with Ronaldo, posted a sweet video of the family enjoying Christmas together, with the kids opening up prezzies.

The 28-year-old then unveiled the lux car, with the football star having a look of joy and shock on his face when he saw the ride.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The pair haven’t had the easiest year and lost their son in April, with Ronaldo suffering terribly after Portugal was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Check out Rodriguez's video:

Social media users were impressed with Georgina’s gift and wished the family well for Christmas in the post’s comment section:

ivana.rodriguez said:

“How wonderful. How much fun we had and the laughs we shared with the skinny Santa Claus who accompanied us.”

Alikaroui added:

“Merry Christmas to you and your wonderful family.”

Ivvgar loved her look and simply said:

“Mama mia!”

Messi’s wife posts beautiful Christmas pic of family after Argentina won FIFA world cup against France

In another story about a legend celebrating the festive season, Briefly News also wrote about Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who sent the internet into a frenzy after posting pictures of her family enjoying Christmas together.

She posted the snap on Christmas day, which was exactly one week after Argentina beat France in an epic World Cup final on Sunday, 18 December 2022.

Roccuzzo, Messi, and their three adorable little boys looked incredibly delighted as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News