Coach Mushin Ertgual has questioned how his former side, Kaizer Chiefs, handled Itumeleng Khune’s suspension

The club suspended Khune after reportedly coming to training drunk while the veteran goalkeeper is nearing the end of his Kaizer Chiefs contract

The 37-year-old former Bafana goalkeeper has been at the Amakhosi since his debut season in 2004 and was given his debut by Ertugal

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Mushin Ertugal believes Itumeleng Khune needed support from the club. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: Facebook

Mushin Ertugal, who had two stints as coach of Kaizer Chiefs, says the club should have handled veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Earlier in the season, Khune was suspended for reportedly coming to training drunk, and Ertugal believes the Amakhosi should not have made the incident public knowledge.

Mushin Ertugal says Khune had to be protected

Ertugal speaks about Khune in the tweet below:

Ertugal, who handed Khune his debut in 2004, said the club should have protected the shot-stopper, who will leave Chiefs when his contract expires in June 2024.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Ertugal said:

“So for Kaizer Chiefs at that time, if I was in charge, I’d always try to protect my players, and a couple of things don’t get out. You don’t need to put certain things out in the public. You [don’t] need to do that.”

Khune has returned from suspension in March 2024 but he has not played a single game with the Amakhosi selecting Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Peterson ahead of him.

Fans disagree with Ertugal

While Ertugal was a familiar face in South African football after coaching seven PSL sides, some fans still took to social media to disagree with the Turkish coach.

Bongani Mgubela questions Ertugal:

"What were [Chiefs] supposed to do when a senior player come to training under the influence of alcohol? Just asking!"

Sentso Matona must still speak about his time at Pirates in 2016:

"Does he remember that he still has an unfinished project at Orlando?"

Mo Madibi says Chiefs management is to blame:

"That management can't handle anything lately."

Benjy Ntsako agrees with Ertugal:

"Spot on. Khune was a perfect modern goalkeeper in his prime; his ball contribution/passes were so outstanding. As a Bucs fan, I've always admired him."

Phakathi King Sfiso says Khune deserved better:

"I don’t support Chiefs, but this is true. Khune, in his prime, was top class."

Itumeleng Khune lands TV job

As reported by Briefly News, Itumeleng Khune landed a position as a sports analyst while serving his suspension for Kaizer Chiefs.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper is nearing the end of his contract at the Amakhosi and could consider a career in television as he enters life after football.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News