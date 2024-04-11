Former Kaizer Cheifs player Junior Khanye has landed a new role as the host of a reality TV show, Fixing the Game: Junior Khanye

The former winger is currently a football analyst and has often been critical of his former side’s struggles this season

Fans congratulated Khanye on his new role and are looking forward to tune into the 32-year-old's new show

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye will host a new TV show on Mzansi Wethu. Image: Ghetto Ninja

Junior Khanye, who played as a winger for Kaizer Chiefs, has a new job as the host of a new Mzansi Wethu show, Fixing the Game: Junior Khanye, to be aired on Thursday, 11 July 2024.

Since retiring from football, the 38-year-old Khanye began working as an analyst and recently called Kaizer Chiefs winger Christian Saile a 'skelm'.

Junior Khanye will talk about his life

Kanye's new show was announced via the tweet below:

The 14-part show will see Khnaye speak about his career and life after football while he will also be looking for the next football star in a Daveytown tournament.

According to iDiski Times:

“In this 14-part reality show, former Kaizer Chiefs footballer Junior Khanye is taking Mzansi on an off-the-pitch journey as he faces the biggest ‘game’ of his life, which he calls a ‘second chance at life’."

As an analyst, Khnaye has often been critical of Kaizer Chiefs, but he also showed his eye for talent by telling coach Cavin Johnson to play midfielder Samkelo Zwane.

Fans congratulate Khanye

During his playing career, Khanye was a fan favourite due to his silky skills, and supporters have taken to social media to applaud his new role.

Konke Thobani Mashaba backs Khanye:

"He is doing very good, I’m happy for him especially when everyone was thinking that his career is finished. Junior Khanye, if you see this comment, you know we love you for your hard work. Please keep pushing."

Mazwi Shongwe congratulated the former winger:

"Congratulations Legend Junior Khanye, my brother."

Karabo Samuel is a fan:

"He’s the best. I don’t care who says what."

Philani Mnisi looks forward to the new show:

"We love and hate his analysis sometimes, but we love him. Go big, Junior, fly high. Bounce back, we are behind you."

Siseko Ta-mara's wishes Khanye all the best:

"Well done, gentleman. What you did is absolutely phenomenal."

