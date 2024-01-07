Itumeleng Khune delivered a memorable performance with stunning saves in the Carling All-Stars match

Fans are debating Khune's future, with some urging him to retire while others hope for a comeback

Khune's sterling football display follows a suspension for reporting to work under the influence

Itumeleng Khune was honoured with the Man of the Match title at the Carling All-Stars game at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Suspended Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune seized the opportunity to show his goalkeeping prowess in the Carling All-Stars match.

Itumeleng Khune dazzles at Peter Mokaba Stadium

Despite facing uncertainties about his future, Khune's performance was a mix of brilliance and controversy on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

While his stunning saves rolled back the years, some errors have contributed to his decline in the Chiefs' pecking order.

Khune's contribution to SA football

Fans, however, chose Khune to start for the All-Stars, and he played a crucial role in their 2-1 victory over 10-man Stellenbosch reported TimesLIVE.

The impressive performance reignited debates among fans about Khune's future in the PSL. Many lauded his skill and impact on South African football, considering his suspension for arriving at work under the influence.

Fans talk about Itumeleng Khune's future

However, the fanbase remains divided, with some urging him to retire gracefully, while others still hope to witness Khune dominating the pitch in future matches.

Mbali Simz mentioned:

"You shine Khune, your performance was sterling jealous down. You are still capable of playing the best. Chiefs pls forgive him he is better than millions."

Pule Monei wrote:

"A total disaster. He kept falling all on his own, Kaizer Chiefs fans need to know when to let go."

Alwande Mato suggested:

"Just retire Khune and have your beers in peace. I am very proud of you. You're the best goalkeeper."

Lesego Kajane said:

"Let's congratulate Khune without adding negative remarksbaloi ke lena."

Andrew Nkosi added:

"Best of the best. Living legend, it would be an insult to even begin comparing him with anyone."

Dimpled Mo stated:

"Class is permanent."

Itumeleng Khune opens up after being suspended

