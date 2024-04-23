Former Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana says forward Thembinkosi Lorch has failed to impress at the club

Lorch has scored two goals since joining the defending PSL champions from Orlando Pirates in January 2024

Masandawana fans agree with the former skipper as they feel Lorch was a better player at PSL rivals Pirates

Former Mamelodi Sundowns Hlompho Kekana says Thembinkosi lacks confidence in front of goal. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC @ Facebook / Hlompho Kekana @ Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch still needs to meet the expectations of the defending PSL champions, says former midfielder Hlompho Kekana.

Lorch is still trying to impress coach Rhulani Mokwena after his January 2024 switch from Orlando Pirates, but Kekana says the 30-year-old needs to be better.

Thembinkosi Lorch needs to be better, says Hlompho Kekana

Kekana is not a fan of Lorch, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Kekana says Lorch is not confident in front of goal, while Sundowns could look to replace him by signing Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Kekana said:

"I don’t think he’s confident enough in front of goal up to so far since he Mamelodi Sundowns. He’s got two goals, and that’s not good enough for a player like Lorch.”

Fans agree with Kekana

Masandawana fans took to social media to agree with their former skipper, feeling Lorch still needs to deliver for the defending PSL champions.

Pumla Soyamba agreed with Kekana:

"Very true. He isn't himself there."

Walter Bishop Monyepao thinks Lorch should move on:

"Chippa is waiting for him."

Mbo Ka Mnxusi backs Lorch:

"He is a good and intelligent player, but there is more pressure on this player. He will come right."

Mandla Mntambo says Lorch is not good enough:

"Sundowns is too big for this guy. Best he goes back to Pirates."

Balekane Pablo Billa says Lorch is trying his best:

"Poor Lorch will be sacrificed. He missed a chance, that's it. It happens in football."

