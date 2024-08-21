One babe showed off her stunning student accommodation in a clip making rounds online

In the footage, she unveiled different places in her res, and it captured the attention of many

Social media users were in awe of the space as they flocked to the comments section, gushing

A young hun is living a soft life while at res. The stunner showed off her luxurious student accommodation.

A student showed off her luxury residence in a TikTok video. Image: @feliciamashaba.

Source: TikTok

Woman flexes fancy res

TikTok user @feliciamashaba left South Africans envious of her res accommodation space. The hun gave Mzansi a tour of her student accommodation in a TikTok video.

@feliciamashaba expressed that many people think she is on vacation. However, she is just at res. In the clip shared by the babe, she showed off how her residence had a fancy outdoor pool, lounge area, gym space and more.

The stunner living space wowed people online, and the footage was well-received by netizens, garnering many views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video of the hun's stunning res space below:

People are in awe of the student's res

Many enjoyed watching the young hun's content as they flooded the comments section to gush over her lavish student accommodation.

Mmathapelo@02 said:

"Went there to view...yooooh Lousville is beautiful hle."

Lil_J added:

"Must be nice, yoh."

Oraa wrote:

"Imagine being stressed by books, then you put on your swimwear and go outside to swim and relax, Girl you, on vacation."

It's.kholo.ww commented:

"Yooh y'all are living soft life hle."

Koketsochigazana expressed:

"Can we please get a room tour?"

