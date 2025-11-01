An online user on TikTok shared their reaction to finding out the cost of some bicycles on the market

A video on TikTok highlighted to South Africans that there are some hobbies that may seem inexpensive at first but are the exact opposite after closer inspection. The TikTok creator eager to take on on cycling as a hobby shared his experience shopping for a bicycle.

The video of the content creator showing the cost of a well-made bicycle received thousands of likes. People were in disbelief after seeing the price tag that came with some running and cycling equipment.

In every view on TikTok by @devlingov showed people that they entered a cycling store with high-quality professional bicycles. The clip shows one that cost more than a quarter of a million rand at R209 999, and a road helmet cost R5 999. In another clip, the TikTok showed people that running shoes cost a minimum of R999.

South Africa amused by expensive bike

Many people shared that they were in disbelief that a bicycle could cost nearly as much as a car. People commented on the video of the TikTok creator who discovered how expensive cycling and running are. Watch the clip of the bicycle below:

balaclav wondered:

"Genuine question, why do hobbyists opt for high-end bicycles when they can get a good quality one under R5k?"

Manqobizizwe Ncala 🇿🇦 shared advice:

"Cycle Lab is predominantly a professional cycling shop…I think you started where you should be finishing…maybe start with a bicycle from Game or Makro, then take it from there. If you are still interested after a few months, start upgrading your components and accessories."

1234 remarked:

"Retail is always expensive. Look at buying bikes second hand as people quit after a season, just buy your helmet, kits and shoes new for safety and hygiene."

nondaba 🤎 wrote:

'Paying R7k per month for a bicycle like you paying for a polo😭"

Adrian was worried:

"On a serious note, it is posts like these that make us targets for the thugs; I know it was not intended, but this is the sad reality. When we go on casual rides, we employ the services of armed response vehicles in certain spots. Over the past three months, I know of at least 7 cyclists who got robbed in the Stellenbosch area."

🇿🇦👑Mrs H👑🇿🇦 shared:

"Was in a bike shop recently, and a guy walked in asking for an entry-level bike, as he wants to do Amashova. Sales salesperson showed him a bike for 140k, I couldn't help but burst out laughing 🤣🤣🤣🤣. The guy didn't end up buying a bike."

