Woman Shares Alternative High School Certificate for Tertiary Education Entry Without Matric
- A young lady posted a video advising people that they can still go to varsity even though they do not have a matric
- She shared details about a certificate that can be used in place of a matric and is internationally recognised
- Many South Africans shared their thoughts on the academic tip that the young lady shared on TikTok
A TikTok creator focusing on helping adult matriculants shared another avenue a person could get into university with. The woman who shared her experience after failing mathematics in matric post about a different way people can enter tertiary education.
The video of the TikTok creators' tip for adults without a matric received thousands of likes. People commented under the video, raving about the information she discussed.
In a video on TikTok, @theshaya1826 told people about the GED. The certificate is the closest equivalent of a matric certificate. The lady explained that it may be a viable option for people who are adults but do not have a matric certificate yet. Getting a GED in Mzansi opens the door to studying higher certificates and diplomas at online universities and private tertiary institutions. To obtain a bachelor's degree program, one will need to complete a one-year 120-credit Higher Certificate and then apply for admission.
South Africa discusses GED
People thought that the young lady made a helpful video. Online users who earned a high school education certificate through age took to the comments, sharing their experiences. Watch the video of the woman explaining how a GED would work in South Africa:
Keo G said:
"Someone give this lady her flowers. 👌"
VRal wrote:
"Hyperion is correct, only private institutions accept it. USAF does not allow it upon application."
Hyperion commented:
"Please take the amended scenario certificate. You can take it at any age after 21. The GED is recognised very widely in South Africa, and you will only be accepted under special circumstances. My friends got GEDs, and they could not get into University."
Lorilai Belvedere said:
"Anybody of any age can write. Just be aware that some service providers jack up the prices. In my town, a lady is advertising it for R18000 while we paid R3300 plus about 1400/1500 per exam, depending on the exchange rate. We are using Strive Essential."
itz your girl chleo wrote:
"I'm also busy with my GED."
Matthewm1114 shared:
"I have the GED."
Tapan Shah was in awe:
"How do you know all this...You're doing a great job in helping others 😉😉"
Other Briefly News about matriculants
- A young lady who didn't do well in her matric here shared her journey and was able to find light at the end of the tunnel.
- People were impressed by a top-performing student who shared his engineering study hack that earned him distinctions in his final year of school.
- South Africans could not help but rave about a UCT graduate who maintained in 90% average in mathematics throughout High School.
- A matric student gave people insight into the exam that they wrote, and their review was a viral hit.
