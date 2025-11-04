A man’s extravagant shopping at a Durban Gucci store ignited lively debates online, sparking strong reactions from locals

The luxury purchases highlighted both fascination and concern over wealth, showcasing cultural attitudes toward designer brands

Comments ranged from admiration to criticism, reflecting South Africa’s diverse perspectives on personal spending

South Africans were divided in their opinion after a video of a man splurging at a Durban Gucci store sparked lively discussions online.

A South African man sparked debate while browsing a luxury Gucci store in Durban. Image: @mzamo_ngidii

Source: TikTok

On 1 November 2025, TikTok user @mzamo_ngidii posted a video that immediately caught the attention of South Africans. The clip showed a man at Oceans Mall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, browsing a Gucci store and buying multiple luxury items. Among the purchases were a Gucci hat costing R10,900 alone, alongside other high-end items. Viewers quickly picked up on the impressive yet eye-watering spending, questioning whether this level of luxury was necessary or simply a personal treat.

The video highlighted how luxury shopping continues to polarise audiences in South Africa, specifically in urban hubs like Durban. While some saw the purchases as excessive, others argued that enjoying wealth is a personal choice. The scene in the Gucci store showcased the allure of designer brands and how high-end shopping remains a status symbol, particularly in urban hubs like Durban. It also reflected broader conversations around discretionary spending in a country where many face economic challenges.

South African reactions to luxury spending

Within three days, the video went viral, amassing over 61,000 likes and more than 900 comments. South Africans flooded the comment section with opinions, ranging from admiration for the confidence to critiques of extravagance. Some viewers debated whether luxury brands offer value for money, while others pointed out the difference between investing in experiences and material items. The post clearly struck a chord and became a trending topic across TikTok in the country.

Overall, the video, posted by user @mzamo_ngidii, revealed the mixed feelings South Africans have about the role of wealth and the display of luxury. It sparked a conversation about financial priorities, personal satisfaction, and cultural perceptions of success. For many, the clip was entertaining, while for others, it served as a reminder of the gap between lavish spending and the everyday struggles faced by others. The debate over lifestyle choices continues to engage social media users across Mzansi.

South Africans discussed extravagant spending and designer brand culture after the viral clip. Image: @mzamo_ngidii

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Viwengqandu said:

“Lapho 80 per cent of the people in South Africa live in absolute poverty, and you find people randomly buying a 10k hat. No, No!”

Khanyow wrote:

“Malin lesqhok ngiyasfun makungena mali yo enzo nje ngiqala ngaso. Translation: How much is that? I want it. Once money comes in, I’ll start with it.”

Tshepi commented:

“Lol, they bring it ka tray? 😂 Translation: Lol, they bring it on a tray?”

Suli_M said:

“Mina nginganitholela lesigqoko ngoR300 nje kuphela. Translation: I could get that hat for only R300.”

Tipsa wrote:

“R11k ngyokwakha 2room. 🏠 Wakithi Nkosi. 🤦 Translation: For R11k I’d build a two-room house, Lord!”

Shein Hotspot commented:

“They’re not regular customers, cause why are we recording a vlog to go into Gucci. 😭”

Yalala Inkomo isengwa said:

“These guys know how to sell this merchandise; they go to the extent of making you feel like a king, knowing you need to purchase”

Sbonelo Cele810 wrote:

“Lapho nihamba ngenyawo aninamoto zimbongolo. 😅 Translation: When you walk everywhere (no cars), you’re basically on donkeys.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

