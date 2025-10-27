Bonang Stuns in a Stylish Head-to-Toe Designer Look for Gucci Giglio, Fans Rave: “SA’s IT Girl”
- South African TV presenter Bonang Matheba wore Gucci head-to-toe in her latest Instagram pictures
- The star flaunted her fashionable designer Gucci Giglio tote handbag, which completed her stylish outfit
- Social media users were reminded that Bonang Matheba is Mzansi's IT girl, as she also has a collection of handbags which amount to millions
If there were ever a competition on who holds the title of the most fashionable celebrity in Mzansi, Bonang's name would surely be in the top 3.
The former radio star had tongues wagging with her stylish Gucci outfit, rightfully so.
Bonang steals hearts with Gucci look
On Monday, 27 October 2025, Bonang Matheba shared some enchanting Instagram photos showing off her latest fashion piece, the Gucci Giglio. Dressed in designer for her smart casual look, Bonang flaunted the pricey tote bag in a scenic game lodge.
The gorgeous Gucci Giglio tote bag is valued at R41,300 according to the fashion house's website.
She captioned the photos, "Giglio moments."
Peeps were mesmerised by Bonang's post, with many commenting with heart eyes, hearts and showing her love. Below are some of the reactions:
xoliemahlangu reacted:
"Oh, darling, this is fabulosity."
tapiwa.matare was amazed:
"There was absolutely no reason for you to eat us up like this."
botshelolets responded:
"Bonang ‘Not your mate’ Matheba."
trulylebo stated:
"An icon living."
nombekomaneli replied:
"How quickly we ran this side. Looking beautiful."
larno_van_wyk gushed:
"You understood the assignment and rewrote the rubric!"
Iamleeyola stated:
"You can tell she smells like a money bag full of R200 notes ONLY!"
A look at Bonang's R5million possessions
Briefly News previously compiled a list of Bonang's luxury possessions, which total R5 million or more.
Some of the items in her possession include a sporty white luxury Ferrari she received on her 37th birthday. Before that, she posed next to a stunning black Ferrari GTC4Lusso worth R5 million. But that's not all, Bonang also owns a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S500 (R1.8 million) and a Benz G Wagon.
Apart from her cars, her wardrobe is dripping in designer bags, which include a Gucci Bamboo bag from the 1947 collection, worth R45,984 and a mini Yvette Saint Laurent LE 37 Bucket Bag in a rouge merlot colour, which is said to be valued at R36,000.
Bonang gushes over her love life
In a previous report from Briefly News, on her reality TV show B'Dazzled, Bonang Matheba gushed over her new bae, who is reportedly David Phume.
Phume also attended her birthday celebration dinner party in 2024, sparking dating rumours.
“I was single for six years before this. I was very clear about what I wanted in a partner and the kind of man I was looking for. At the time, I was also deeply focused on my career, dealing with the BNG litigation, and I had moved to New York. Honestly, I wasn’t in the right headspace to accept love. I wasn’t happy within myself, so there was no way I could have been happy in a relationship.”
