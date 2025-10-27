South African controversial music executive Nota Baloyi made an insensitive joke about the former Miss SA, Mia le Roux

Baloyi shared his tweet hours after the new Miss SA 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni, was crowned

Many netizens dragged the star to hell and back for his "not so funny" joke about Mia

Nota Baloyi made an insensitive joke about Mia le Roux. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Bathong, Nota Baloyi, doesn't know how to read the room! The controversial music executive made an inappropriate joke about the former Miss SA 2024, Mia le Roux, which ruffled many feathers on social media.

The internet had been buzzing since the 24-year-old speech therapist and model Qhawekazi Mazaleni was crowned Miss SA 2025, and many have been sharing sweet posts, except for Mzansi's biggest troublemaker, Nota Baloyi, who decided to make fun of le Roux's disability, which is profound hearing loss.

In his post, he wrote:

"Has she heard who won yet?"

See the tweet below:

SA drags Nota Baloyi

Baloyi thought he would be funny by making a joke about the former Miss SA on social media; however, the feedback he received from his fans wasn't what he had anticipated, as many of them dragged him to hell and back for his insensitive tweet about Mia le Roux. Here's what netizens had to say below:

@mess_beaut commented:

"Yes. She crowned the winner, who happens to be a speech therapist. Your "joke" isn't funny at all."

@LikamvaPercy responded:

"Not funny, my king and I definitely did not laugh. Oh, and God bless you for making such posts. In abundance."



@Lunga_Gxabhashe tweeted:

"That’s a low blow."

@Liwaaiy shared:

"You're being extremely insensitive to the deaf community bru."

@Dl32941Dlamini said:

"This is so vile it's actually very inhumane. This is exactly what Mia was advocating for: inclusivity. Nota, do better this one honestly didn't land nobody chooses disability it's not a curse don't make it out to be in your next life pray and hope God doesn't make you an example."

@ConiferousCedar wrote:

"As much as you are my favourite person in these streets, I say no to this one. Please delete this young lad. Asseblief."

Netizens defend Mia le Roux after Nota made an insensitive joke about her. Image: Frenny Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Qhawekazi Mazaleni breaks her silence after being crowned Miss SA 2025

While many netizens dragged Nota Baloyi for his "not so funny" joke about Mia le Roux on social media, the 24-year-old Qhawekazi Mazaleni broke her silence after she was crowned the nation's new queen on Saturday, 25 October 2025, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

"It doesn't feel real. Thank you to South Africa for believing in me and having faith in me," said the beauty queen.

Mazaleni also shared that the most challenging part of her journey was balancing her focus on herself while supporting her fellow contestants.

Qhawekazi Mazaleni becomes Miss SA favourite

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that beauty queen and content creator Qhawekazi Mazaleni captured the hearts of South Africans online for her community work.

Social media users were rooting for the speech therapist, who was announced as a Miss SA Top 10 finalist on Tuesday, 16 September 2025. South Africans and fans of the content creator took to Miss SA's social media post this week to congratulate her.

