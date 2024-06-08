Bonang Matheba recently got lots of attention on social media after putting on a lavish display of wealth

Media personality Bonang Matheba had people buzzing because of a photo showing a luxury car worth over R4 million and more

Bonang Matheba had people speculating about whether she owns one of the most expensive car brands on the market

Bonang Matheba became a hot topic on X thanks to her expensive taste. Media darling, Bonang Matheba had all eyes on her because of pictures making rounds on social media.

Bonang Matheba's selfies in Ferrari GTC4Lusso with her Birkin bag leaves fans curious. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba had people craning their necks after she posted pictures with a luxury whip and Birkin handbag. Online users were fascinated and wanted to know more about Bonang Matheba's flex.

Bonang Matheba poses in Ferrari

Bonang Matheba took some selfies in a Ferrari GTC4Lusso. In the pictures posted on Instagram, she was showing off the interior of the luxury car, which is valued between R2.9 -R4.8 million secondhand, according to TrueCar.

She also included her green Hermes Kelly Birkin, which retails over R300 000 when bought secondhand. See the photos below:

SA wonders about Bonang Matheba inside Ferrari

While many were impressed with Bonang's poses in the Ferrari, others had questions. Netizens shared their thoughts and tried to guess if the media personality owned the Ferrari.

@KenGlobally said:

"I hope it’s not rented. Love her anyway."

@DDT_PM speculated:

"I don't think it's hers."

@Mnyamande28 wondered:

"What if it’s rented."

@the_njabz was unconvinced:

"There are people who believe our celebrity influencers can genuinely afford Ferrari’s."

@Synesyfe asked:

"With what money?"

@insimbiyakdala gushed over Bonang:

"She who reigns supreme."

@Nimbus_fl was inspired:

"No marriage, no kids, just chowing money - this, for me, is the life."

@EmbeeMalema agreed:

"I'm gonna be this aunt."

@nomondethobejan applauded:

"Her bag though.Yesses."

Zizi Kodwa trends after Bonang Matheba's cryptic post went viral

Briefly News previously reported that our very own Queen B is at it again. The star seemingly had something to say about former Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

South African media personality and reality TV star Bonang Matheba became a hot topic once again on social media after rumours circled that she was replacing Thuso Mbedu as L'Oreal Paris ambassador.

Recently the former Young, Famous & African cast member Bonang seemingly celebrated the downfall of the now-former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News