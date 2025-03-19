There are many reliable alternatives to Goojara.ch for streaming movies, anime, and series. Whether Goojara is down or you need to try out more options for an enhanced experience, legal platforms for unbeatable streaming are available.

Key takeaways

Goojara.ch is a popular online streaming platform that provides free access to movies, TV series, and anime.

is a popular online streaming platform that provides free access to movies, TV series, and anime. Goojara.ch is widely used for its simple interface and extensive content library .

is widely used for its and . Several other legal streaming sites like Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are available for variety's sake.

and are available for variety's sake. Netflix is one of the highly sought-after streaming platforms.

13 best alternatives to Goojara.ch

Are you looking for the best legal alternatives to the Goojara movie site for streaming movies, anime, and series? Explore these platforms for a seamless viewing experience with a vast collection of entertainment content.

Nos. Streaming site Owner 1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. 2 Amazon Prime Video Amazon 3 Disney+ Walt Disney Company 4 Hulu Walt Disney Company 5 HBO Max WarnerMedia Direct, LLC 6 Peacock NBCUniversal 7 Apple TV+ Apple Inc. 8 Crunchyroll Sony Group Corporation 9 Funimation Sony Group Corporation 10 Tubi Fox Corporation 11 Vudu (Fandango at Home) Fandango Media 12 Pluto TV Paramount Global 13 Paramount+ Paramount Global

1. Netflix

Founded on : 29 August 1997

: 29 August 1997 Owner : Netflix, Inc.

: Netflix, Inc. Headquarters : Los Gatos, California, United States

: Los Gatos, California, United States Users: 301.6 million

This is a highly sought-after streaming service with a gigantic library of movies, television shows, and original content. Netflix offers multiple subscriptions, is compatible with devices, and allows offline downloads.

With its massive catalogue and premium streaming quality, Netflix is a top option for entertainment seekers.

2. Amazon Prime Video

Launch date : 7 September 2006

: 7 September 2006 Owner : Amazon

: Amazon Headquarters : Seattle, Washington, United States

: Seattle, Washington, United States Available in: 30 languages

Amazon Prime Video boasts a broad library of movies, TV series, and original material like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Members receive other benefits like offline viewing and access to Prime Music.

It is flexible in pricing and the choice of rentals and purchases beyond the subscription collection.

3. Disney+

Launch date : 12 November 2019

: 12 November 2019 Owner : Walt Disney Company

: Walt Disney Company Headquarters : Los Angeles, California, U.S

: Los Angeles, California, U.S Users: 159.8 million

Disney+ is a family streaming service that includes Disney classics, Pixar movies, Marvel films, Star Wars series, and National Geographic documentaries.

It provides high-quality streaming, original titles such as The Mandalorian, and multiple user profiles. Disney+ is ideal for those who love animated and adventure movies.

4. Hulu

Launch date : 29 October 2007

: 29 October 2007 Owner : Walt Disney Company

: Walt Disney Company Headquarters : Los Angeles, California, U.S

: Los Angeles, California, U.S Users: 51.1 million

Hulu offers a combination of current TV shows, older shows, films, and original programming. Hulu offers next-day streaming of network TV favourites and live TV streaming services. It is a good option for those who want on-demand content and live television.

5. HBO Max

Launch date : 27 May 2020

: 27 May 2020 Creator : WarnerMedia Direct, LLC

: WarnerMedia Direct, LLC Headquarters : New York City, New York, U.S.

: New York City, New York, U.S. Users: 116.9 million

HBO Max offers premium content, such as blockbuster films, award-winning TV shows like Game of Thrones and Succession, and exclusive HBO Originals.

It boasts a robust collection of Warner Bros. films, animation classics, and DC material, offering something for every kind of viewer.

6. Peacock

Launch date : 15 July 2020

: 15 July 2020 Owner : NBCUniversal

: NBCUniversal Headquarters : 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, U.S.

: 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, U.S. Users: 36 million

Peacock, owned by NBCUniversal, features a combination of ad-supported and paid programming, such as blockbuster movies, television shows, live sports, and news.

Whether it is classic NBC comedies like The Office or Peacock-exclusive original content, Peacock is a streaming option for anyone consuming comedy, drama, and reality television.

7. Apple TV+

Launch date: 1 November 2019

1 November 2019 Owner : Apple Inc.

: Apple Inc. Headquarters : Cupertino, California, United States

: Cupertino, California, United States Users: 25 million (estimate)

Apple TV+ is a premium streaming service with premium original content such as Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show. Its library is not as large as some of its rivals.

Its emphasis on exclusive, award-winning content renders it a must-have for anyone who appreciates new storytelling and high production values.

8. Crunchyroll

Launch date : 14 May 2006

: 14 May 2006 Owner : Sony Group Corporation

: Sony Group Corporation Headquarters : San Francisco, California, U.S.

: San Francisco, California, U.S. Users: Over 120 million

Crunchyroll is the ultimate anime streaming site for anime lovers. It features a huge library of anime shows, movies, and Japanese simulcasts.

As a free and paid service, Crunchyroll provides subbed and dubbed content, making it a great option for fans of Japanese animation.

9. Funimation

Launch date : 7 January 2016

: 7 January 2016 Owner : Sony Group Corporation

: Sony Group Corporation Headquarters: Dallas, Texas, U.S.

Funimation focuses on dubbed anime material, making it more suitable for English-speaking audiences. It contains a large library of anime films, series, and simulcasts, with some of the fastest dubbing among competitors.

Offering high-definition streaming and offline viewing, Funimation is one of the best options for anime viewers.

10. Tubi

Launch date : 1 April 2014

: 1 April 2014 Owner : Fox Corporation

: Fox Corporation Headquarters : Los Angeles, California, U.S.

: Los Angeles, California, U.S. Users: 97 million

Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service with thousands of movies and television shows in different genres.

Since it does not need a subscription, Tubi is a great legal option for those who want entertainment for free but still have a good amount of content to choose from.

11. Vudu (Fandango at Home)

Launch date: 2004

2004 Owner : Fandango Media

: Fandango Media Headquarters: Beverly Hills, California, United States

Vudu is a film rental and buying service that offers free ad-supported films and TV shows.

It has high-quality streaming for 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, and surround sound, making it a solid choice for those who prefer premium viewing.

12. Pluto TV

Launch date: 31 March 2014

31 March 2014 Owner : Paramount Global

: Paramount Global Headquarters : United States, West Hollywood; California, Canada; Toronto, Ontario; Europe, Berlin, Germany

: United States, West Hollywood; California, Canada; Toronto, Ontario; Europe, Berlin, Germany Users: 80 million

Pluto TV is an ad-supported streaming service that provides live TV channels and an enormous on-demand library.

Similar to Goojara, it provides news, entertainment, sports, and classic movies with various channels and gives a cable-like experience for free. Pluto TV is ideal for users who are looking for live and on-demand content.

13. Paramount+

Launch date: 4 March 2021 (as Paramount+)

4 March 2021 (as Paramount+) Owner : Paramount Global

: Paramount Global Headquarters : New York City, New York, U.S.

: New York City, New York, U.S. Users: 72 million

Paramount+ is one of the sites like Goojara. It blends new and classic CBS shows with exclusive original content and a massive collection of films.

It includes programming from franchises such as Star Trek, Mission Impossible, and SpongeBob SquarePants. With live sports and news and premium content, Paramount+ is a total streaming package.

Is Goojara safe?

Since Goojara operates as a free streaming site, it may expose users to potential security risks such as ads, pop-ups, or malware. Using a reliable ad blocker and antivirus software can help enhance safety.

Is Goojara legal?

The legality of Goojara.ch depends on your country's copyright laws. Many free streaming sites do not have proper licensing for their content, making them legally questionable. You can use legal alternatives like Netflix, Hulu, or Crunchyroll to stay safe.

Goojara.ch provides users with movies, series, episodes, and anime from different parts of the world. Due to concerns regarding the legal undertone of the accumulation of these contents on Goojara, it is recommended to use these legal alternatives for a better experience.

