Goojara.ch's alternatives: 13 best legal streaming sites to watch movies, anime, and series
There are many reliable alternatives to Goojara.ch for streaming movies, anime, and series. Whether Goojara is down or you need to try out more options for an enhanced experience, legal platforms for unbeatable streaming are available.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Goojara.ch is a popular online streaming platform that provides free access to movies, TV series, and anime.
- Goojara.ch is widely used for its simple interface and extensive content library.
- Several other legal streaming sites like Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are available for variety's sake.
- Netflix is one of the highly sought-after streaming platforms.
13 best alternatives to Goojara.ch
Are you looking for the best legal alternatives to the Goojara movie site for streaming movies, anime, and series? Explore these platforms for a seamless viewing experience with a vast collection of entertainment content.
|Nos.
|Streaming site
|Owner
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|Amazon
|3
|Disney+
|Walt Disney Company
|4
|Hulu
|Walt Disney Company
|5
|HBO Max
|WarnerMedia Direct, LLC
|6
|Peacock
|NBCUniversal
|7
|Apple TV+
|Apple Inc.
|8
|Crunchyroll
|Sony Group Corporation
|9
|Funimation
|Sony Group Corporation
|10
|Tubi
|Fox Corporation
|11
|Vudu (Fandango at Home)
|Fandango Media
|12
|Pluto TV
|Paramount Global
|13
|Paramount+
|Paramount Global
1. Netflix
- Founded on: 29 August 1997
- Owner: Netflix, Inc.
- Headquarters: Los Gatos, California, United States
- Users: 301.6 million
This is a highly sought-after streaming service with a gigantic library of movies, television shows, and original content. Netflix offers multiple subscriptions, is compatible with devices, and allows offline downloads.
With its massive catalogue and premium streaming quality, Netflix is a top option for entertainment seekers.
2. Amazon Prime Video
- Launch date: 7 September 2006
- Owner: Amazon
- Headquarters: Seattle, Washington, United States
- Available in: 30 languages
Amazon Prime Video boasts a broad library of movies, TV series, and original material like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Members receive other benefits like offline viewing and access to Prime Music.
It is flexible in pricing and the choice of rentals and purchases beyond the subscription collection.
3. Disney+
- Launch date: 12 November 2019
- Owner: Walt Disney Company
- Headquarters: Los Angeles, California, U.S
- Users: 159.8 million
Disney+ is a family streaming service that includes Disney classics, Pixar movies, Marvel films, Star Wars series, and National Geographic documentaries.
It provides high-quality streaming, original titles such as The Mandalorian, and multiple user profiles. Disney+ is ideal for those who love animated and adventure movies.
4. Hulu
- Launch date: 29 October 2007
- Owner: Walt Disney Company
- Headquarters: Los Angeles, California, U.S
- Users: 51.1 million
Hulu offers a combination of current TV shows, older shows, films, and original programming. Hulu offers next-day streaming of network TV favourites and live TV streaming services. It is a good option for those who want on-demand content and live television.
5. HBO Max
- Launch date: 27 May 2020
- Creator: WarnerMedia Direct, LLC
- Headquarters: New York City, New York, U.S.
- Users: 116.9 million
HBO Max offers premium content, such as blockbuster films, award-winning TV shows like Game of Thrones and Succession, and exclusive HBO Originals.
It boasts a robust collection of Warner Bros. films, animation classics, and DC material, offering something for every kind of viewer.
6. Peacock
- Launch date: 15 July 2020
- Owner: NBCUniversal
- Headquarters: 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, U.S.
- Users: 36 million
Peacock, owned by NBCUniversal, features a combination of ad-supported and paid programming, such as blockbuster movies, television shows, live sports, and news.
Whether it is classic NBC comedies like The Office or Peacock-exclusive original content, Peacock is a streaming option for anyone consuming comedy, drama, and reality television.
7. Apple TV+
- Launch date: 1 November 2019
- Owner: Apple Inc.
- Headquarters: Cupertino, California, United States
- Users: 25 million (estimate)
Apple TV+ is a premium streaming service with premium original content such as Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show. Its library is not as large as some of its rivals.
Its emphasis on exclusive, award-winning content renders it a must-have for anyone who appreciates new storytelling and high production values.
8. Crunchyroll
- Launch date: 14 May 2006
- Owner: Sony Group Corporation
- Headquarters: San Francisco, California, U.S.
- Users: Over 120 million
Crunchyroll is the ultimate anime streaming site for anime lovers. It features a huge library of anime shows, movies, and Japanese simulcasts.
As a free and paid service, Crunchyroll provides subbed and dubbed content, making it a great option for fans of Japanese animation.
9. Funimation
- Launch date: 7 January 2016
- Owner: Sony Group Corporation
- Headquarters: Dallas, Texas, U.S.
Funimation focuses on dubbed anime material, making it more suitable for English-speaking audiences. It contains a large library of anime films, series, and simulcasts, with some of the fastest dubbing among competitors.
Offering high-definition streaming and offline viewing, Funimation is one of the best options for anime viewers.
10. Tubi
- Launch date: 1 April 2014
- Owner: Fox Corporation
- Headquarters: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
- Users: 97 million
Tubi is an ad-supported free streaming service with thousands of movies and television shows in different genres.
Since it does not need a subscription, Tubi is a great legal option for those who want entertainment for free but still have a good amount of content to choose from.
11. Vudu (Fandango at Home)
- Launch date: 2004
- Owner: Fandango Media
- Headquarters: Beverly Hills, California, United States
Vudu is a film rental and buying service that offers free ad-supported films and TV shows.
It has high-quality streaming for 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, and surround sound, making it a solid choice for those who prefer premium viewing.
12. Pluto TV
- Launch date: 31 March 2014
- Owner: Paramount Global
- Headquarters: United States, West Hollywood; California, Canada; Toronto, Ontario; Europe, Berlin, Germany
- Users: 80 million
Pluto TV is an ad-supported streaming service that provides live TV channels and an enormous on-demand library.
Similar to Goojara, it provides news, entertainment, sports, and classic movies with various channels and gives a cable-like experience for free. Pluto TV is ideal for users who are looking for live and on-demand content.
13. Paramount+
- Launch date: 4 March 2021 (as Paramount+)
- Owner: Paramount Global
- Headquarters: New York City, New York, U.S.
- Users: 72 million
Paramount+ is one of the sites like Goojara. It blends new and classic CBS shows with exclusive original content and a massive collection of films.
It includes programming from franchises such as Star Trek, Mission Impossible, and SpongeBob SquarePants. With live sports and news and premium content, Paramount+ is a total streaming package.
Is Goojara safe?
Since Goojara operates as a free streaming site, it may expose users to potential security risks such as ads, pop-ups, or malware. Using a reliable ad blocker and antivirus software can help enhance safety.
Is Goojara legal?
The legality of Goojara.ch depends on your country's copyright laws. Many free streaming sites do not have proper licensing for their content, making them legally questionable. You can use legal alternatives like Netflix, Hulu, or Crunchyroll to stay safe.
Goojara.ch provides users with movies, series, episodes, and anime from different parts of the world. Due to concerns regarding the legal undertone of the accumulation of these contents on Goojara, it is recommended to use these legal alternatives for a better experience.
READ ALSO: Top 10 free and paid legal sports streaming sites in South Africa
As Briefly.co.za published, several free sports streaming sites in South Africa provide immediate access to live sports events. Most of these sites do not require a lengthy sign-up process, and you can enjoy watching various sports anytime.
Free streaming sites allow you to access live sports content without paying a subscription or service fee, while paid sites require you to pay a certain fee monthly or yearly.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com