Natasha Thahane had people sweating when she showed concern towards Mthandeni’s health on social media

Being the sweetheart that she is, Natasha took to social media to wish Mthandeni well after hearing that he was under the weather

Fans feel that Natasha should stay in her lane as posting about other men is sure to have her new bae Thembinkosi Lorch feeling some type of way

Mthandeni took it to another level when he shared Natasha's post to his social media long with a side-by-side bae snap one fan created

Mzansi actress Natasha Thahane got some mixed reactions when she sent artist Mthandeni healing vibes on social media. Some people felt Mthandeni might get the wrong idea.

Finding out that Mthandeni was unwell, Natasha took to social media to let him know that he is in her thoughts. Natasha was really just being the sweet lady that she is, nothing more, nothing less… or so we think.

Natasha Thahane took time to send Mthandeni healing vibes and it set the people off. Fans are certain Lorch will not like this. Image: @natasha_thahane.

“I heard you’re not feeling well. Please get well soon, you’re in my prayers @Mthandeni_SA.”

Knowing now that Natasha and Thembinkosi Lorch are a thing, peeps felt that she should not be posting statuses about other men like this. Fans are all for Natasha and Lorch’s relationship and definitely do not want someone like Mthandeni getting in the way of it.

@ScorpionSA5 said:

“I don't think Lorch will like this post.”

@OG_Evzy pointed out:

“Yabona leyo, when you know you know.”

@SphaThusini999 hilariously commented:

@nkanyiso95 said it straight:

Aside from the shade, Mthandeni saw Natasha’s post and shared it on his social media pages, letting sis know that he is grateful for her kindness. It's the part where he shared the side-by-side picture of him and Natasha for us!

Never miss breaking news

