Natasha Thahane Is Boo'd Up With Thembinkosi Lorch and Loving It

Natasha Thahane is loving life with her new boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch and is finally admitting they are together

Taking to social media, the actress posted the saying "Beke le beke," which seems to be the couple's little catchphrase

Thembinkosi Lorch posted a snap earlier in the week showing off his girlfriend and he's indeed super proud of his love

The cat is out of the bag. Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch are an item and they have a cute catchphrase, "Beke le beke," which means "Week in, week out."

The two seem super into each other and Natasha took to social media to say, "Beke le beke," which confirmed that the two are seriously in a relationship. Thembinkosi also posted a snap of Natasha not so long ago with the same sweet caption.

When the dating rumours started, Natasha and Thembinkosi denied knowing each other. Social media detectives worked hard to uncover the mystery and realised that the pair were on holiday together. Now they are starting to be more public with their relationship.

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch have made their relationship official through sweet nothings on social media. Image: @natasha_thahane, @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Mzansi social media users reacted to Natasha's post on Twitter

As per usual, Mzansi social media users had a lot to say about Natasha's new boyfriend. Check out the reactions below:

@Ronewa_Mathephe said:

"Is it a short-term or long-term contract? Deal confirmed. Here we go."

@JMatowane commented:

"Please ask him to stay at Pirates."

@MbakuShaka said:

"Enjoy it even if it lasts for 3 weeks, @Natasha_Thahane, it's your life swirri."

Lorch’s latest Insta snaps prove he’s dating Natasha Thahane

Briefly News previously reported that if Thembinkosi Lorch's Instagram feed is anything to go by, it's safe to say that the soccer star and Natasha Thahane are officially coupled up.

The Orlando Pirates footballer went back on his word and took to social media to post a photo of Natasha Thahane. Ever the mysterious type, the star decided to keep things short and sweet.

"Beke le beke [Week in, week out]," he captioned the picture followed by a few red heart emojis.

Naturally, South Africans were excited for what they believed to be a confirmation of what they absolutely knew all along. Fans of the soccer player had nothing but love to share in the comments section.

