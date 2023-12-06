American singer and songwriter Khalid has arrived in South Africa for the Hey Neighbour Festival

The star posted on his Twitter page that he can't wait to see Mzansi at the festival

The Hey Neighbour Festival will take place from Friday, 8 December till Sunday, 10 December 2023

American Singer Khalid has arrived in South Africa for the Hey Neighbour Festival. Image: @thegr8khalid

Source: Instagram

American singer and songwriter Khalid gears up for his performance at the Hey Neighbour Festival in Pretoria this coming weekend, 9 December 2023.

Khalid arrives in SA

The Location hitmaker, Khalid, has arrived in Mzansi as he will be headlining the second day of the highly-anticipated music festival Hey Neighbour. Kendrick Lamar and H.E.R will also join the star.

Taking to his social media pages, he tweeted on Twitter (X) saying he can't wait to meet Mzansi people at the festival.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

He wrote:

"Can’t wait to see you."

See the post below:

The American star also shared a picture of himself on his Instagram page and the location where he is in Johannesburg. He captioned the pic:

"love to see you shine in the night like the diamond you are."

See the picture post below:

Netizens can't wait to meet Khalid

Shortly after he shared his two posts, social media users and fans flooded his comment section with messages. See some of the comments below:

@Ta_ATM_ wrote:

"Just want to hear you perform the song Talk and I’ll be heading home."

@ReelCreep mentioned:

"I'll introduce you to Magwingwa (fatcakes) and Atchaar my king."

erato.l said:

"My fave really is in my country."

stephanie_louw commented:

"A few more sleeps."

benbortis responded:

"He has landed!!"

pretty_lisaaaa replied:

"I’m screaming."

malwande_kubheka_25 shared:

"You're in S.A bro and you chose the best time to come."

French Kiwi Juice performed at the In the City Music Festival

Briefly News previously reported that French musician FKJ or French Kiwi Juice performed in Mzansi.

He performed for two nights, and the first was in Cape Town at the Old Biscuit Mill on 2 June and in Johannesburg at the Constitution Hill on 25 June.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News