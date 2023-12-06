Vth Season record label has recently announced that the late AKA's new music will be dropped on Friday

The record label shared the news of dropping Supa Mega's new song, Company Remix, ft KDDO on Friday, 8 December 2023

The record label also did a competition on social media for fans and followers to guess the name of the song to win AKA's T-shirt

The late AKA's new song 'Company Remix' will be dropped soon. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

What a year! Something awesome will soon come through for the Megacy and other AKA fans.

AKA's new song set to drop on Friday

It has been close to 11 months since the Supa Mega was brutally killed in Durban, and some good news was announced recently for his fans and followers who still want to hear some of his great music.

The late slain rapper's record label, Vth Season, announced not so long ago on their Instagram page that AKA's new song, Company Remix, featuring KDDO, will be dropped on Friday, 8 December 2023. The record label also did a competition where they asked all his fans to guess the name of the song in order to win his T-shirt.

They wrote:

"New @akaworldwide release this Friday! Guess the name of the song in the comments below & stand a chance to win an AKA t-shirt."

See the post below:

Netizens can't wait for AKA's song to be released

Shortly after the news of the song was shared on social media, most peeps couldn't for the song to be released:

@tfpworld wrote:

"Can't wait."

@chef_phila mentioned:

"COMPANY REMIX LETS GOOOOOO !!!"

@Gucciairbagz responded:

"Friday? Drop it, and drop it now."

@Sakhilezakes_SA responded:

"Been waiting for this one far too long."

@chef_phila shared:

"Yessssssssss !!!!!"

Nadia Nakai still struggling to accept AKA is gone

A month after AKA's tragic passing, Nadia Nakai was still trying to piece together pieces of her broken heart.

According to TimesLIVE, the Naaa Meaan rapper took to her Instagram page to share a post that left her followers reaching for tissue boxes.

The rapper said AKA's death was going to be better for her if he was just an industry colleague. She said she still didn't know how she was going to pick up the pieces and move on after losing her man.

Tony Forbes opens up about grieving AKA

In a previous report, Briefly News shared Tony Forbes' revelation of still finding it hard to come to terms with his family's loss.

Seven months into his passing, AKA's death is still a bitter pill to swallow for his family, who have had to grieve their son's passing in the public eye.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News