TV host Phat Joe's wifey, Palesa Morgan, penned a heartfelt message for her hubby

The pair were celebrating their anniversary on Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Her fans wished Phat Joe and Palesa a happy anniversary in her comment section

Phat Joe and his wife, Palesa Morgan, celebrated their anniversary recently. Image: @therealphatjoe

Source: Instagram

Model and mother of two Palesa Morgan showed her husband love as she recently penned a message for him on Instagram.

Palesa Morgan and Phat Joe celebrate their anniversary

Model Palesa Morgan and media personality Phat Joe are a cute couple who need more recognition. The former Temptation Island SA host recently celebrated their anniversary on Wednesday, 6 December 2023.

Recently, Palesa penned a sweet and romantic letter to her hubby on their anniversary and paired it with a series of pictures on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"EST 2015. 8 years together, 5 years married, 2 kids later raised/raising. Time flies when you having fun….Storms become your greatest strength/hits collection.

"Grateful to be doing life with you. Happy birthday and happy anniversary. You make some cute babies, And not to mention you are one lucky guy with impeccable taste @therealphatjoe this post serves as a reminder of how blessed we have been, and more is still to come, babe…much more!"

See the post below:

Fans wish Phat Joe and Palesa a happy anniversary

Shortly after the model shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded her comment section with celebratory messages:

officialmiss_ll wrote:

"My favourite parents."

yanda_nako responded:

"Aaaah, what a beautiful anniversary message Morgs… Love it for you and yours."

moeketsisalamina complimented:

"Happy anniversary to the beautiful couple. God continue to bless you more with many more years to come."

mmalindy04 said:

"Happy birthday, and congratulations on your anniversary."

thatomathsa replied:

"Happy Anniversary to y’all.

xoli_cewu commented:

"Happy anniversary, happy family."

Phat Joe trends after juicy interview on Podcast and Chill

Previously, Briefly News reported that Phat Joe trended after his juicy interview with MacG. Phat Joe chilled with the controversial media personality on an episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG, his crew and the TV presenter discussed Phat Joe's alleged relationships and his alleged drug use. MacG asked the star if he had ever spent a night with Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane. Phat Joe replied that he was "happily married". He revealed that he only got close with Tebogo recently.

Source: Briefly News