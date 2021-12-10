Palesa Morgan Shows Hubby Phat Joe Major Love: “Love You Forever and a Day”

Phat Joe might have hosted a whole dating reality show but the celeb has been rather private about his marriage to Palesa Morgan

In 2016, the TV presenter revealed that he was engaged and planning a wedding with the love of his life as his son helped him with the most epic proposal

This week, Palesa took to her social media to write Joe the sweetest birthday/ anniversary message to let him know just how loved he is

Model Palesa Morgan and media personality Phat Joe are the cute couple who definitely need more recognition. The Temptation Island SA host recently celebrated his birthday and his loving wife showed him immense amounts of love in a social media post.

Palesa Morgan penned the sweetest birthday message to her husband, Phat Joe.

Source: Instagram

Five years ago, Phat Joe got together with his teenage son Brooklyn to plan the ultimate proposal for his then-girlfriend, Palesa Morgan. OKMzansi reports that the two tied the knot shortly after and have since welcomed a beautiful baby girl.

Phat Joe turned 47 just a few days ago and his stunning wife hopped onto Instagram to gush about him in a loving post. The Khambule' had two things to celebrate that day - hubby's birthday as well as their anniversary. Palesa's caption read:

"Happy birthday my love hope you have the best year yet and know how loved you are. We are so blessed to have you as ours wishing wealth, health and God's best blessings. Today a King was born. Also Happy anniversary I think I forgot to say that earlier... Love you forever and a day."

Source: Briefly.co.za