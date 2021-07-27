Controversial media personality and radio DJ Phat Joe has reportedly bagged a epic new TV hosting gig

The former Metro FM presenter has been announced as the new host of Temptation Island South Africa

Phat Joe's good news was shared on social media by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela and his fans said they can't wait to watch the show

Phat Joe has bagged a new gig. The controversial media personality is reportedly the new hots of Temptation Island South Africa.

The opinionated star has made headlines in the past for being suspended and even fired from most of the entertainment jobs he has bagged. He has worked for Metro FM, Kaya FM, Radio 2000 and East Coast Radio, among other jobs.

Phat Joe has bagged a new TV hosting gig. Image: @therealphatjoe

Source: Instagram

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter on Monday, 26 July to share the star's good news. Phil wrote:

"CASTING NEWS: Phat Joe hosts new reality show. Phat Joe is the host of South Africa’s iteration of the popular international dating reality show Temptation Island. Temptation Island South Africa premieres August 26th 2021 on Showmax."

Tweeps took to Phil's comment section to share their thoughts on his post while some congratulated Phat Joe. Check out some of their reactions below:

@NJABZeN said:

"My man will never run out of a job... inspiration."

@leboyang216 wrote:

"Can’t wait for the show."

@Emelda_Simelane commented:

"I'm looking forward to it."

@sliemashandu said:

"I don't know what the show is all about but I'm going to watch it just cos Phat Joe is the host."

@paulaice added:

"Congratulations, Phat Joe."

