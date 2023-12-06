Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has coached Amakhosi since October after Molefi Ntseki was let go

Since joining, Chiefs have lost two matches and won two games, including the Soweto Derby

Briefly News took a closer look at how the team performed under Johnson's leadership

Cavin Johnson's performance as Kaizer Chiefs coach has been balanced. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Kaizer Chief's Interim Coach Cavin Johnson has only been at Amakhosi's Chief's helm since late October, and he's already steered the Phefeni Glamour Boys through four games. So far, he has lost and won two, including the Soweto Derby. Briefly News looks at these performances and how well he did.

Johnson's performance as coach

Johnson was appointed Kaizer Chiefs's coach in late October when the club sacked former coach Molefi Ntseki after a poor run since the beginning of the season. His first game in charge was against Golden Arrows.

1. Chiefs vs Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs lost their first match under Johnson when they faced Lamontville Golden Arrows for the Telkom Knockout Cup. Abafana Bes'thende looked prim and proper and ready to claim Amakhosi's scalp. Kaizer Chiefs did not show enough oomph as they were defeated 2-1 and exited the competition. Johnson himself admitted that it was not the best start, though fans believed it was mostly the players' fault.

2. Chiefs vs Cape Town Spurs

Johnson's next challenge was facing Cape Town Spurs. According to Goal.Com, Amakhosi had to play behind closed doors without fans as the PSL punished the 12th man for misconduct. Despite this setback, Chiefs' performance improved dramatically from their last game. New signing Edson Castillo was on form after he opened the scoring. Kaizer Chiefs won 3-2; fans believed there was hope, but more work had to be done.

3. Soweto Derby

Amakhosi went into the Soweto Derby with a victory in hand and their 12th man. The derby promised and delivered action-packed football, with both sides creating and squandering many chances. Eventually, Orlando Pirates became tops as Amakhosi was defeated 1-0.

4. Chiefs vs Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs faced Moroka Swallows after losing to Orlando Pirates. An undeterred Johnson led his charge to a 1-0 victory. According to Times LIVE, Christian Saile broke the stalemate deep into the 83rd minute, giving Johnson his second victory since taking the helm.

