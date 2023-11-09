Kaizer Chiefs fans are seeing better days after Amakhosi defeated Cape Town Spurs 3-2 without their fans in the stands

Edson Castillo opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game, followed by Ranga Chivaviro and substitute Christian Saile in the last minutes

Fans thought that they needed more work, while others believed that the problem was the fans

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

South Africans were convinced that Kaizer Chiefs fans keep the team from winning after they won recently without the 12th man. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs recently celebrated a win against Cape Town Spur, but club fans believe that more work still has to be done. Amakhosi edged past the Cape Town side to beat them 3-2 in an action-packed game that saw the team play without their fans. Fans believed the victory was promising but still felt there was much to achieve.

Kaizer Chiefs play without fans

According to TimesLIVE, Amakhosi won their first game after losing their previous two matches against Amazulu and Cape Town City. Chiefs had to play without their 12th man after the fans were suspended for violent misconduct, which included hitting former coach Molefi Ntseki after their loss to AmaZulu. Amakhosi seemed to be on form, with Cavi Johnson starting the match with Pule Mmodi and Sifiso Hlanti sitting it out.

Amakhosi score 3 and win

New signing Edson Castillo scored the first goal and threw in a header after Yusuf Maart crossed the ball into the 16th area. A crucial error by Spurs caused the goal, opening the scoring with Chiefs taking the lead. Spurs made another silly defensive mistake when defender Lubeni Haukongo cleared the ball inefficently.

Ranga Chivaviro capitalised and delivered a thunderous kick into an empty net. Amakhosi scored their third goal late into the game after Keagan Dolly gave a pass into the box, which found Christian Saile waiting for it. Spurs scored their goals minutes before halftime and minutes before the final whistle.

Mzansi believes Chiefs fans are the problem

Netizens, commenting on @KaizerChiefs’s victory tweet, celebrated but believed that the team has a ways to go.

MR SAMBO SNR said:

“There is still a lot of work to be done.”

Mzulu wa Limpopo pointed out:

“Firstly, we don’t have a goalkeeper. Chiefs are playing beautiful football, but sometimes we get lost,, especially in the game's last minutes.”

Eminem celebrated.

“Y’all cooked tonight. We fix making silly mistakes under pressure and stop conceding more than one goal, and we’re good to go.”

Some netizens recognised that the fans may have been the problem.

Plutocrat pointed out:

“At least you won today. It looks like your fans are the problem.”

King K remarked:

“So it’s the fans who bring bad luck.”

Lucas Radebe doubts Cavin Johnson

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that soccer legend Lucas Radebe cast doubt on Kaizer Chief’s interim coach, Cavin Johnson.

Johnson, who was given the hot seat after Amakhosi fired Molefi Ntseki, has had a shaky start to his new job. Rhuu spoke after he was appointed and said that the Chiefs need a coach with a higher calibre than Johnson. Chiefs fans told Radebe to keep his words to himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News