Mamelodi Sundowns’s victory against Al-Ahly at the AFL semi-finals had rival fans humbling themselves before the team

Masandawana flew to Egypt to face the Red Devils, where they held them to a 0-0 draw which sent them straight into the finals

Orlando Pirates and Chiefs fans joined in the festivities as they celebrated Sundowns’ win

Mamelodi Sundowns' earned Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans' praise for advancing to the AFL finals. Images: Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Rival team fans admitted that Mamelodi Sundowns is one of the best teams in South Africa after Sundowns beat al-Ahly to progress to the African Football League finals. Masandawana held Al-Ahly to a draw for their second match after defeating them 1-0 during their first leg. Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans took their hats off to Sundowns, who will be the only South African team at the AFL finals.

Sundowns edge past Al-Ahly

Sundowns will face Wydad Athletic, the same team that knocked them out of the AFL semi-finals in the previous season. The Brazilians travelled to the land of the Pharaohs, where they faced Al-Ahly on their home turf in Cairo. According to Times LIVE, Sundown’s strong defence prevented the Red Devils from converting any chances, and the absence of key strikers Peter Shalulile and Lucas Ribeiro Costa, which Rulani Mokwena prayed for, was notable. He ended up playing Themba Zwane as a false 9, while Gaston Sirino and Thapelo Maseko provided attacking support from the wings.

Ronwen Williams makes mistakes

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams almost cost the team on a few occasions when he went into Bafana Bafana teammate Percy Tau, awarding Al Ahly a penalty, which he saved. He also failed to clear Hussein El Shahat’s strike, which struck the crossbar after bouncing off Abdelmounaim Boutouil’s attempt to clear the ball. Their defence going forward kept Al-Ahly at bay.

Rival football fans praise Sundowns

Fans from other football clubs in Mzansi on Facebook gave credit where it was due.

Senzo Mazibuko said:

“Wel done, Masandawana. My team lost to Cape Town Spurs, and they think they can challenge you guys for the league. My team is a joke.”

Katleho James added:

“Congratulations, Sundowns from a Kaizer Chiefs fan.”

Chester Baloyi remarked:

“Sundowns deserve good things. They work very hard. We are proud of them.”

Nthaby Mash Eyes exclaimed:

“A small team with 57 fans. We are the happiest fans. Keep up the amazing work.”

Mamelodi Sundowns bags R32 million for AFL semi-finals

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns bagged R32 million for making it to the African Football League semi-finals. Sundowns made it to the semi-finals by defeating Angolan side Petro De Luanda on both legs. South African fans from other teams were jealous and left unsavoury comments about Sundowns.

