Kaizer Chiefs welcomes a new attacker to its team all the way from South America, and he met Dr. Kaizer Motaung, the soccer club's Executive Chairman

The soccer club announced that Efmamjjasond Gonzalez, aka Jasond González, it would join the team anything on a South African soccer field

The Colombian-born player is the second from Colombia to join the team, and many people had divided reactions

Kaizer Chiefs announced that a soccer player from Colombia, Jasond González, has officially touched down to join Kaizer Chiefs. The soccer player's arrival got attention from soccer fans in South Africa.

Kaizer Chiefs’ new striker Jasond Gonzales met Dr Kaizer Motaung, and fans shared their opinions. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Netizens reacted to a post welcoming Jasond González to Kaizer Chiefs. Fans of the soccer team saw an opportunity to share their expectations for the new player.

Kaizer Chiefs welcomes Colombian football player import

Kaizer Chiefs posted that 24-year-old Colombian striker Jasond González Palacious was at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena. Jasond met the executive chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung, who welcomed him to the team. See the post below:

Who is Jasond González?

The South African reports that the new addition to Kaizer Chiefs was born in Colombia in 1999. The player has proved valuable to his soccer teams, as he was a part of Real Santa Cruz, where he scored eight goals in 16 matches in one season.

The striker's debut is highly anticipated, but it will only be after Kazier Chiefs' upcoming match against AmaZulu on 27 August 2023.

South Africans have high hopes for Jasond González,

Online users had divided reactions to the new addition to Kaizer Chiefs. Some people wrote that he looked like he would score a lot of goals. Others argued that the team also needed a new coach after the team lost under Molefi Ntseko's leadership.

@Keit_Mangope said:

"While you are at it, you must also hire a coach."

@SammyRamunyisi wrote:

"Welcome. I hope you score a lot goals."

@Gajeni_ added:

"We want 24 goals."

@LwandleMkh_ commented:

"This might be the biggest signing in the PSL."

@BonafideLFC ranted:

"It's useless ,we have no coach."

@art_personified

"Welcome him with a good coach."

