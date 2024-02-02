Bathu recently launched their new sneaker, Ndofaya, and honoured local music legends

The likes of DJ Christos, Trompies, and Thebe were celebrated at the launch among industry tastemakers

Mzansi showed love to Bathu for paying tribute to South African greats

Local music legends were celebrated at the launch of Bathu's latest sneaker, Ndofaya. Images: Twitter/ bathu_sa, Instagram/ bathu_sa, Twitter/ bathu_sa

Bathu paid tribute to local music legends at their recent sneaker launch. The Ndofaya sneaker launch hosted a slew of South African music trailblazers, from Boom Shaka and Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate. The artists were given plaques and cheques honouring their work in the local music scene.

Bathu celebrates local music pioneers

Bathu rolled out a new sneaker, and having recently opened a new store, they decided to make the launch extra special.

Like their Riky Riky tribute sneaker, the renowned sneaker brand honoured South African music legends at the launch of the Ndofaya sneaker, celebrating Meadowlands, Soweto.

Spikiri, who actually has a song named Ndofaya, was also in attendance along with the rest of Trompies.

The pioneers received plaques honouring their work in the music industry as well as R10K cheques. Bathu shared some snaps from the launch as well as Phil Mphela:

Mzansi weighs in on Bathu sneaker launch

Netizens were impressed with Bathu's latest sneaker:

YayaRSA said:

"These are so hot!! But I’m sure I’ve seen these somewhere."

vuyiswa612 was impressed:

"This brand is evolving and keeping up with trends. I like how they always tap into new designs."

mondlym threw shade at Drip:

"Bathu always nail it with designs, not like the other brand."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Bathu for their exorbitant prices:

Mnr_Maweni said:

"They always invite people who won't even buy the products and expect us to buy them."

Hugo_Hanger was confused by the price:

"I really don't understand why these sneakers are so expensive. I'd rather buy Nike."

SbiOnaga said:

"I'm definitely not the target market with that price tag."

Theo Baloyi opens up about his rise to the top

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Bathu founder, Theo Baloyi's story about how he started out as a young, ambitious boy from Hammanskraal to being the owner of a renowned sneaker brand.

Theo opened up about the decision to name the brand Bathu, as well as the work he put in to build his company from the ground up.

