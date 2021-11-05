'Uthando Nesthembu': MaNgwabe Called Out for Disrespecting Hubby Musa Mseleku

Uthando Nesthembu's MaNgwabe has been called out for disrespecting her hubby, polygamist Musa Mseleku

The viewers of the reality TV show feel that she doesn't like Mseleku anymore because of the way she talks to him when they are together

MaNgwabe has been grumpy ever since she was told that their driver asked her kid to open the gte when they were arriving home from school

MaNgwabe's name trended high on social media when the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu aired on Thursday night, 4 November. The viewers of the reality show called her out for disrespecting her boo, Musa Mseleku.

MaNgwabe, real name Mbali Ngwabe, has not been the same since one of her kids was asked to open the gate when they were arriving back from school. Peeps feel that she has been rude to her hubby since the incident happened.

During the recent episode of the show, she told Mseleku that she'll take decisions on behalf of her kids for as long as she's still alive. The fans feel that MaNgwabe doesn't behave as Mseleku's wife whenever the two of them are having a conversation.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on MaNgwabe's attitude. Check out some of their comments below:

@mj_lebetsa said:

"Mangwabe is rude, y'all need to stop justifying her nonsense behavior."

@hjmaluks wrote:

"I'm not a relationship consultant but MaNgwabe no longer wants to be Mseleku's wife. The Level of Disrespect."

@iNtombii commented:

"MaNgwabe hates uMseleku shame, she can’t stand him."

@carol_kekana wrote:

"I refuse to believe hore MaNgwabe would react like this over just one incident, there has to be more."

@Mncubemp said:

"I don't care how much you guys justify Mangwabe's attitude, girl is rude period. She must file for a divorce and stop being so self-centered."

@OriginalBlaq5 added:

"Having a wife that put a grumpy face like MaNgwabe when you enter the room is your first curse as a man."

MaYeni blasted for being rude

In related news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nesthembu viewers slammed MaYeni for being rude to her sister wives. Musa Mseleku's boo was blasted after she allegedly revealed her true colours on the latest episode of the reality show on Thursday night, 21 October.

The fans of the show took to social media to share their disappointment in her behaviour after MaYeni failed to acknowledge MaKhumalo for the love she shows to her kids.

MaKhumalo doesn't have children of her own. The hashtag #UthandoNesthembu trended on Twitter from Thursday night until Friday morning following the dramatic episode.

Source: Briefly.co.za