MaYeni has been blasted on social media following Thursday night's episode of reality TV show Uthando Nesthembu

The viewers feel that MaYeni is rude and mean towards the other wives of popular polygamist, Musa Mseleku

Most of the show's fans were not impressed when MaYeni failed to acknowledge MaKhumalo for the love she shows to her kids

Uthando Nesthembu viewers have slammed MaYeni for being rude to her sister wives. Musa Mseleku's boo was blasted after she allegedly revealed her true colours on the latest episode of the reality show on Thursday night, 21 October.

Uthando Nesthembu's MaYeni has been called out for being rude. Image: @khanya.yeni

Source: Instagram

The fans of the took to social media to share their disappointment in her behaviour after MaYeni failed to acknowledge MaKhumalo for the love she shows to her kids. MaKhumalo doesn't have children of her own.

The hashtag #UthandoNesthembu is still trending on Twitter this Friday morning following last night's episode.

Check out some of the comments from the viewers of the show who were not impressed by MaYeni's rudeness below:

@TEEKAYFINEST1 wrote:

"We thought MaMkhulu was the unkind one but yiey it's MaYeni, she acts like she was forced into this marriage."

@Swinkwi said:

"Change of heart, she’s got a stinking attitude shame."

@ElwiTsepi commented:

"MaYeni is mean and she has hid it very well on screen... Yooooh."

@Nceby_Cbu said:

"I love MaYeni, but that was so insensitive of her to not acknowledge the love MaKhumalo shows to her kids, knowing she doesn't even have kids of her own... mxm #Uthandonesthembu"

@HazelNkwe added:

"MaYeni doesn't like MaKhumalo because she feels like she replaced her and don't like MaCele because she is still angry about not being the first wife. She really doesn't act like someone who is married to a married man. She is so bitter and rude."

MaYeni's son Mnini steals the show in 'Uthando Nesthembu'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaYeni's little son Mnini stole the show in Uthando Nesthembu's recent episode, which aired on Thursday night, 14 October. The viewers of the show were impressed by how smart the young boy is.

Mnini and his mom MaYeni discussed business and many fans could not believe how business-minded he is. They took to social media after the show to ask the producers to show Mnini at least once in every episode.

MaYeni is one of Musa Mseleku's wives. Mseleku is a polygamist who has four wives. Their reality show airs every Thursday. The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mnini's chat with MaYeni.

