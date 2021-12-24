Uthando Nesthembu had finished yet another season and viewers are looking back at some of the wives' impressive boss lady moments

A huge part of this season was Mseleku trying to convince his four wives to allow him to add two more sister wives to expand the family

The ladies are adamant about keeping the family as it is and fans have warned Musa Mseleku to tread lightly or else he may lose two of his wives

Mzansi Magic fan favourite reality show Uthando Nesthumbu has had a dramatic season finale and the viewers are weighing in on the action. The wives are still not pleased with the idea of Musa Mseleku wanting to take on two new wives. MaYeni and MaNgwabe are at risk of walking away from it all.

‘Uthando Nesthembu’ fans are commenting on the possibility of Mseleku losing MaYeni and MaNgwabe. Image: UGC

Source: UGC

The waves on Uthando Nesthembu are topping Twitter trends for standing up for themselves in last nights episode. The ladies are still heavily against allowing Mseleku to take on new wives and they're not too afraid to tell him. Viewers are sharing their reactions on social media.

The South African reported that MaNgwabe told Musa that should he marry wife number five, then she would not hesitate to pack her bags and leave. Just when Mseleku seemed unaffected, MaYeni joined her sister wife and promised that she would take the same steps.

@sekgaudiNketele wrote:

"I loved how MaCele no MaYeni stood up for MaKhumalo when Musa tried using her situation as a scapegoat. Musa is so insensitive."

@abby_twa2 tweeted:

"MaYeni is the kind of woman to leave Mseleku while laughing. He really needs to take her threats seriously."

@LolithaShoshe said:

"I actually do believe that MaNgwabe & MaYeni are capable of leaving Musa. I can't say the same for MaCele & MaKhumalo."

@Lerato_Maphosa added:

"I'm liking every tweet that supports Mangwabe and Mayeni. My fighters those ones."

