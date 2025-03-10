A South African police officer abruptly shut down a lively club party by switching off the music, leaving a large crowd of disappointed partygoers shocked and vocal

Content creator @zukowild007, who was providing music for the event, captured the moment the uniformed officer intervened, showing the immediate change in the crowd's energy

Social media users had mixed reactions to the incident, with some criticizing police for targeting party venues while others supported the officer's actions

One DJ recorded a clip of a SAPS officer shutting down their groove. images: @zukowild007

Source: TikTok

Content creator @zukowild007, who regularly posts about amapiano music and DJ events, shared footage showing a party in full swing before a police officer stepped in and switched off the music. The abrupt silence caused an immediate reaction from the crowd, who had been enjoying themselves moments before.

The video captures the disappointed groans and complaints as partygoers realized that law enforcement had become the ultimate party pooper.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Enforcing noise regulations

The incident highlights the tension between entertainment venues and noise pollution regulations in South Africa. According to environmental health laws, any noise that disturbs or impairs the convenience or peace of any person is defined as noise nuisance and is illegal under the Environment Conservation Act (73 of 1989) and the Noise Control Regulations of 1999.

Contrary to popular belief, no provision allows people to make noise until a specific time, such as 10 PM. The regulations clearly state that no noise at any time may disrupt the peace of neighbors, regardless of the hour. When complaints are made, Metro Police are dispatched to investigate noise levels and enforce compliance.

For those planning parties, the proper procedure involves contacting all potentially affected neighbors to receive their written consent, then submitting these documents to Environmental Health for a temporary noise exemption. Without such approval, law enforcement has the authority to shut down events that generate complaints.

When responding to noise complaints, police will typically first issue a warning, allowing organizers to lower volume levels. However, in cases of repeated complaints or particularly disruptive noise, officers may take more direct action—as seen in this video where the officer opted to completely shut down the music.

A DJ's post on how a SAPS officer turned their music off went viral. Images: @zukowild007

Source: TikTok

Mzansi divided in response

The comment section revealed mixed feelings about the police intervention:

@Mumbomhlophe🤍 complained:

"Khumalo I don't like this guy🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽Maboneng is tired of him."

@19.November joked:

"This is my dad, he does this even at home. unplugging the TV when it's 9 pm.😂😂😂"

@papito questioned:

"How does he know which cable to pull?"

@Skylar criticized:

"That's all they know, but can't arrest criminals roaming the streets..."

@CEOofMyLiFE defended:

"He saved so many lives because a demon of 3 am in taverns is powerful, those who grooves knows..."

@GeneralAzania_78 supported:

"Let the police do their job. I don't think the police and just go and do that for no reason. Then you can report him. If it's after curfew, not only must they unplug they must make sure the place closes."

Source: Briefly News