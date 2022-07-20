Uyajola 9/9 is making a return to Moja Love and the viewers shared that they can't wait to watch the new season of their favourite show

The channel took to the timeline and shared a clip of the show's host Jub Jub doing his thing with his team of investigators

The fans of the reality show about Mzansi cheaters believe that the new season with be bigger than the previous seasons

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The new season of Uyajola 9/9 is about to premiere. Moja Love channel is busy promoting the upcoming season of the show about South African cheaters on their social media platforms.

Jub Jub’s show ‘Uyajola 9/9’ is about to premiere its new season. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub is back as the host of the show following his suspension after serious allegations were levelled against him in December last year. The reality show's fans believe that the new season will serve more sauce than the previous seasons.

Moja Love took to Twitter to let its viewers know that their favourite show is about to hit their screens. The channel wrote:

"Brand new season of #UYAJOLA99 starts on Sunday at 21:00 on MOJALOVE Channel 157."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The channel also shared a teaser of the show in which Jub Jub can be seen in a helicopter with his crew ready to confront cheaters, reports ZAlebs.

Peeps took to the channel's comment section to share that they can't wait to watch the show that trends every time a new episode drops.

@MrDingaan wrote:

"The only show that gets everybody talking in Mzansi."

@BhekiZondi20 commented:

"I can't wait for this show."

@ThandiViera said:

"Thank you for bringing him back."

@tebogo_medicine added:

"A movie."

Jub Jub pens sweet birthday post to his son Christian

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo took to social media to wish their son, Christian, a happy birthday. The ex-celeb couple's bundle of joy celebrated his 12th birthday on Thursday, 12 May.

Even though the couple doesn't see eye-to-eye when it comes to raising their kid, they both made sure that he felt special on his birthday. The singer and rapper penned sweet posts in celebration of their son's birthday.

The Uyajola 9/9 host also took to Instagram to share a cute snap of his son. The rapper expressed his love for his little man. The star's fans took to his comment section to share that him and Christian look alike. They also helped Jub Jub wish him a happy birthday.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News