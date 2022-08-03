Popular South African YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza may have plans to kill off his character Nomatriquency, but she is still racking in top awards

The star recently announced that Nomatriquency won two Prism Awards at the just-ended awards ceremony

Lasizwe took home the awards for Influencer Management for #NomatriquencyXSteers and the Media Relations for #NomatriquencyXSteers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Congratulations are in order for famous YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza, who bagged two awards at the Prism Awards.

Popular YouTuber Lasizwe announced on his social media pages that he won 2 Prism Awards. Image: @lasizwe.

Source: Instagram

The star who has stayed away from the streets after his drama with Mohale Motaung in the past few weeks resurfaced to share the great news with his fans and followers.

The content creator took to his Twitter page and announced that his famous character Nomatriquency bagged two Prism awards for his collaboration with Steers. Lasizwe Dambuza took home the Influencer Management and Media Relations awards. He wrote:

"NOMATRIQUENCY WON 2 AWARDS!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Fans flooded to the timeline to congratulate him on scooping the top awards.

@Sphesihle49 said:

"Well done, Tricky baby‼️- thank you for your content! You really get me through some tough times."

@Ladysbo2 commented:

"Go for everything wena Mtase love this for you."

@sylvesterchauke added:

"Multiple awards, multiple brands. Trucki is a consistent ghurl."

@PamelaNongalaza wrote:

"We miss her so much, I hope her wigs are archived safely..."

@Lloyd4Tebogo noted:

"Congratulations lazi may God continue to bless you more and more."

Ghanama hitmaker Makhadzi shares her absolute favourite dish, Mzansi relates: "This meal slaps every time"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Makhadzi may have access to all the fancy foods in the world, but pap and fried eggs remain her absolute favourite meal. The talented hitmaker had Mzansi sharing their own versions of the meal after she shared the plate on social media.

Taking to social media, the Ghanama hitmaker, who is currently on tour alongside her man Master KG said she was finally glad to be able to eat pap and eggs.

She shared a plate with freshly cooked pap and fried eggs on her Twitter page and revealed that the meal was going to be complete if she had some atchar.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News