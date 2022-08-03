Makhadzi may be travelling the world and showing off her incredible talents, but she always has her heart at home

The award-winning singer and dancer recently took to the streets to share that she had just enjoyed her absolute favourite meal after a long while

The Mjolo hitmaker shared a plate of freshly cooked pap and fried eggs, pointing out that atchar was the only missing ingredient

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Makhadzi may have access to all the fancy foods in the world, but pap and fried eggs remain her absolute favourite meal. The talented hitmaker had Mzansi sharing their own versions of the meal after she shared the plate on social media.

Makhadzi revealed that she finally got a chance to enjoy her favourite meal. Image: @makadzisa

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, the Ghanama hitmaker, who is currently on tour alongside her man Master KG said she was finally glad to be able to eat pap and eggs.

She shared a plate with freshly cooked pap and fried eggs on her page and revealed that the meal was going to be complete if she had some atchar. She wrote:

"I finally managed to cook my favourite breakfast, ❤️hushotha atchar fhedzi."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It turned out that the stunner is not the only one who enjoys the weird dish. Many South Africans headed to the comments section to share their version of the meal.

@Tebelelo_Lico noted:

"They are busy saying this combo is for the poor, while stealing our pics . So ironic. Eggs and cooking oil are expensive."

@Asanda_1tarka said:

"Here's mine...the meat is inside the purse!!"

@Tengenenge1 added:

"Replace the sadza with vegetables, or else you will struggle lifting your leg to dance very soon. And dont replace Limpopo boy with those Ggays, please !!"

Master KG says he is not yet ready to be called a 'grootman', fans react: "Financially you are a grootman"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Master KG may be making hits after hits, but he doesn't think he is up there yet. The Limpopo-based star recently took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on fans calling him grootman.

The hitmaker said he has observed that many people have started calling him grootman, but he is not sure why. He wrote:

"I don't wanna lie..I get so many people calling me "grootman" nah its weird...im only getting started it is still early days..let's rock."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News