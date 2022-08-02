Master KG recently took to his social media pages to share what has been bothering him

The Jerusalema hitmaker said he has realised that many people are referring to him as a grootman, but he is not ready yet

His fans came to his rescue by explaining what it means to be a grootman, while others pointed out that its because he is rich

Master KG may be making hits after hits, but he doesn't think he is up there yet. The Limpopo-based star recently took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on fans calling him grootman.

Master KG recently headed to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on being called a grootman. Image: @masterkgsa.

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker said he has observed that many people have started calling him grootman, but he is not sure why. He wrote:

"I don't wanna lie..I get so many people calling me "grootman" nah its weird...im only getting started it is still early days..let's rock."

According to TimesLIVE, Master KG's fans then took to the timeline to explain to him what the term means.

@GodGuluvaGuruu said:

"It's just respect, it has nothing to do with age; grootman is like a hood version on Sir."

@RealElvisMaysa added:

"Your financial status makes you a grootman, we have learned that society respects someone with something, I'm sure the guy who said "A father and his daughter went to the forest" can't say the same, they didn't even let him finish his story..."

Makhadzi shows support for Master KG amid Jerusalema lawsuit drama: "God, please protect Master KG"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Master KG's hit single Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode has landed him in hot water again. The star was recently slapped with a lawsuit over the ownership of the song.

According to reports, Master KG played a small role in making the song, which was written and performed by Nomcebo and allegedly composed by Charmza.

The news of the lawsuit shot Master KG to the top of the Twitter trending lists. Peeps, including singer Makhadzi, rallied behind him under the hashtag #HandsOffMasterKG. According to ZAlebs, the Mjolo hitmaker took to her page to rave about how her man is a genius who has been creating bangers since landing on the music scene.

Source: Briefly News