Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode was awarded an honourary certificate for the hit song 'Jerusalema' in Tunisia

The talented singer and songwriter headed to her social media pages to celebrate the new fit and also to say how grateful she was for the recognition

Jerusalema hit the Twitter trends and the headlines recently after Master KG was slapped with a lawsuit over the song

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Jerusalema is still making strides in South Africa and overseas despite the drama that is surrounding Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode's hit single.

Nomcebo Zikode revealed that she was awarded an honorary certificate in Tunisia for writing 'Jerusalema'. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

The song made headlines last week when Master KG was handed a lawsuit for copyright infringement. According to reports, the Limpopo-born star did not play a big role in the song, which was written and performed by Nomcebo Zikode.

Nomcebo recently took to the timeline to announce that she was honoured with a certificate for the song in Tunisia. TimesLIVE reports that the star said she was grateful for the recognition and hopes to keep making more hits. She wrote:

"Thank you Tunisia for awarding me with this honorary certificate."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans flocked to the comments section to celebrate their fav's success.

@dawnthandeka_king said:

"Congratulations sthandwa uyibekile induku ebandla, Siyabonga. I am so proud of you ."

@morganlennon12 added:

"God gave you this song for a reason Mama!! Love you loads Mama so proud of you my African Queen #TeamNomceboZikode #TeamGreen Forever!!"

@mr_lover_man_sa commented:

"This song is prophetic Sis Cebo... it’s not just a normal Song.. and God is backing it up."

@phindip wrote:

"My daily inspiration Nomcebo @nomcebo_zikode. We thank God for what He is doing in your life and we are proud of you. Love you."

Okmalumkoolkat celebrates birthday in style, shares his cake with fans at a groove

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Okmalumkoolkat decided to ditch the normal cake cutting for his birthday this year. Instead of celebrating his day with family and close friends, the Amalobolo hitmaker decided to involve his fans.

The star announced on his social media pages that he was going to celebrate his special day at a gig, and his fans were all invited. He said:

"We kick off my besday tour at @zanzoupta with my broer @youngstunna_rsa tonight! Ikhekhe nizolidla nodwa, thina sizodansa nje kuphela! Wozani nonke!"

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News