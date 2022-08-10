Top South African singer and songwriter Big Zulu showed his fans and followers that hard work pays off after buying a new car

The Ivolovolo hitmaker took to his social media pages to reveal his brand new BMW M4 that he recently purchased

Big Zulu also shared that it has always been his dream to own the pricey whip, and he finally managed to buy one

Congratulations are in order for top South African singer Big Zulu who recently shared that he is the new owner of a BMW M4.

Big Zulu recently announced that he bought a brand new BMW M4 worth R1.5M. Image: @bigzulu_sa.

Source: Instagram

The Mali Eningi hitmaker headed to his social media pages to announce to his fans that he had purchased the pricey whip valued at about R1.5 million. He shared a video from the moment the car was handed over by the dealership.

Big Zulu, who couldn't hide his happiness, said he was grateful to finally be able to purchase his dream car. He wrote:

"Ngiyabonga kakhulu This is my Dream Car M3 Competition ."

The star's Instagram followers and industry colleagues flocked to the comments section of his Instagram page to congratulate him. Others even said they are following in his footsteps.

@djtira wrote:

"Nazoke Congrats Nkabi!!!!"

@official.qwabetwins said:

"Congratulations nkabi ."

@mvelomakhanya commented:

"Siyakubongela Zulu ."

@zakwesa note:

"congratulations nkaaaaaaaaaabi yam, YEEEEEEEBO."

@kidxsa added:

"Ishuuuuuuu! Congratulations nkabiyam!"

@priddy_ugly also said:

"uZulu omkhulu - M3 ."

