Drake has taken to his timeline to share a stunning portrait of himself made by a local artist named Siphesihle Ntsungwana

The world-renowned superstar posted the portrait on his Instagram stories and it was reshared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter

South African social media users shared that Drake should just come to Mzansi already because he loves the country

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Drake is in love with Mzansi. The world-renowned rapper took to his timeline to share his portrait made by a South African artist.

Drake shared a stunning portrait painted by a local artist. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

The superstar took to his Instagram stories to post the portrait painted by Siphesihle Ntsungwana. He did not stop there but went on to make the portrait his profile picture on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, entertainment blogger Musa Khawula reposted the Toosie Slide hitmaker's post. The SA blogger captioned the post:

"Drake shares a portrait made by Siphesihle Ntsungwana on his stories."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tweeps took to Musa's comment section and shared that the Canadian artist should just come and stay in Mzansi because he has been showing the country's artists major love on social media.

@Subzero90713804 said:

"Honestly I wouldn't be shocked if I bumped into Drake KwaMaiMai at this point."

@lindz_makhoba wrote:

"He is getting closer and closer to SA."

@maphini_mduduzi commented:

"Drake should just come and live in SA... Qha!"

@MnyikeloKhosa said:

"Drake needs to come to SA already."

@Sisipho_M20 wrote:

"He literally made the painting his profile picture on IG."

@urmajestyzee commented:

"This guy loves SA hey."

@ciasivan added:

"At this point we need to give him a South African name, Paballo would suit him."

Black Coffee trends after Drake drops Honestly, Nevermind

In related news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee trended the timeline after Drake dropped his 7th studio album on Friday morning, 17 June. The Grammy-winning music DJ is listed as one of the executive producers on Honestly, Nevermind.

The South African-born DJ produced tracks like Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents on the new album. His son, Esona Tyolo, is also credited for co-producing a track with his father on the lit album.

The 14-track project set tongues wagging on social media. Music lovers took to Twitter to praise Coffee for "convincing" Drake to experiment with house music. Some peeps shared that Black Coffee's influence is written all over the album.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News