Brutus on Mzansi Magic ' s TV soapie The Queen was trending on social media after his dramatic defence of the Khoza family

' The episode shows Brutus' savage side when his family is threatened, and viewers of the show are amazed

Brutus, portrayed by Themba Ndaba, blew viewers away in The Queen's latest episode and had Mzans going wild with the actor's iconic one-liners

Popular soapie on Mzansi Magic, The Queen had the nation going with its episode that aired on 23 May. The episode was trending after Themba Ndaba gave a stunning performance as Brutus.

Themba Ndaba as Brutus gives Mzansi the best 'The Queen' episode. Image: Instagram/@themba_ndaba

The episode showed the consequences of Harriet and Hector's invasion of Brutus' event, and the man did not have any mercy.

Brutus protects his family in The Queen

Harriet successfully snuck into the event where the Khoza family was gathered and began the armed invasion.

Hector thought it wise to leave the happy go lucky Mjekejeke alone in the getaway car. When Harriet and Hector were confronting Brutus, Mjekejeke mistakenly fired a shot causing Harriet to shoot first when she reacted to hearing a gunshot.

After the first shot, a shootout broke out, and Brutus wasted no time getting his boys together. Brutus was angry as he felt disrespected.

When he finally armed himself, Brutus talked to his weapon saying in isiZulu:

"Oh, Nthandokazi yam, Oh! Mshiniwami [Oh my beloved, my mean machine]"

Brutus proceeded to win the war by firing an automatic weapon at the invaders who had to run away. Hector sighed during the hail of bullets, wishing he had "brought more men".

Viewers of The Queen can not get enough of Brutus and his sons

Mzansi was thoroughly entertained in the eventful episode.

Fans of the show especially loved what Themba Ndaba did with the star of the episode, Brutus. Peeps agreed that this was the actor's best role in a tweet.

@SihleGeneral10 agreed saying:

"Themba Ndaba (Brutus) carries The Queen alone with his shoulders."

@KukstaMrk commented:

"The moment Brutus pulled out that gun all I heard was "Heavy Machine Gun...Thank you" If you know you know."

@dennismabena3 commented:

"This season belongs to Brutus! #TheQueenMzansi"

The Queen fans love the season's casting of Brutus and his family

The casting also convinces many fans of Brutus and his sons.

In a tweet, close followers of the show gave the casting credit to Connie Ferguson's daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson.

@BiancaDax tweeted:

"Brutus & sons were made for each other @SediiMatsunyane great casting #TheQueenMzansi"

@Lebo_Selekane:

"The Brutus and sons' storyline is really giving."

"It's about time": The Queen reportedly cancelled after 7 years, Mzansi reacts

Briefly News previously reported that The Queen has reportedly been cancelled after being on air for seven years. Apparently, the current season is the last season of the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

The show is likely to end this year. The soapie was one of the best shows in Mzansi when its late producer Shona Ferguson was still alive. It has been struggling to pull in the numbers since his passing.

