Rapper Emtee went on an international performance tour to the neighbouring country, Zimbabwe , over the weekend , where he wowed his audience

, , Emtee and his wife, Nicole Ndevu, seem to have gotten past any issues as they were spotted together arriving for his performances in the country

Fans were happy to see the couple's resilience and reminded everyone that the Roll Up hitmaker is a family man at heart

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Emtee was trending in Zimbabwe after giving an electrifying performance. The star looked happy to be back on stage as the audience embraced his songs.

The rapper is back with a bang and he brought his wife, Nicole Ndevu to celebrate his international gig. The two are parents to seven-year-old Avery and four-year-old Logan.

Emtee and wife Nicole Ndevu with their sons, Avery and Logan. The parents have reconciled after a public spat. Image: Instagram/@emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee goes to perform in Zimbabwe with wife Nicole Ndevu

According to ZAlebs, Emtee landed in Zimbabwe with Nicole alongside. The two looked laid-back, both dressed in black as they were escorted from the airport. Fans gushed over Emtee bringing his wife along.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans are excited to see the couple together following Emtee's claims that he was being mistreated by Nicole. Briefly News reported that the rapper apologised for making physical abuse allegations against her.

Emtee's fans are happy he is back

Emtee's supporters were happy to see him back in action as they showed some love on a video of his performance of Roll Up.

Those who went to the concert confirmed it was the best performance.

@maMhlongo20 comment:

"I was there, it was lit."

@sandemallata039

"I was also there... Emtee didn't fall off, GOAT."

Some could not believe Emtee was there but fans in attendance soon cleared the record.

"Lives are still being destroyed": Emtee takes swipe at Ambitiouz Entertainment

Briefly News previously reported Emtee has taken a low-key jab at his former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment. The rapper took to his social media page to share his thoughts on the ongoing drama between the record label and one of its artists Inaba YaseDubai.

Not long ago, the Logan rapper went head-to-head with his former stable, accusing them of not paying their artists enough money. He wrote:

"I told yall bout those Bozos. Niggas said I was high. Okay, I’m sober now and lives are still being destroyed."

Source: Briefly News