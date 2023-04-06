Master KG has denied rumours of a romantic relationship with reality TV star Eva Modika

The speculation arose after screenshots of Eva's WhatsApp status surfaced online, suggesting that Master KG had financially assisted her

This is not the first time that Master KG has had to address gossip about his personal life

Master KG's slay queen rumours continue. Images: @masterkg, @evamodika, @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Master KG, the South African music sensation, has been at the centre of rumours regarding his personal life. Speculation arose after screenshots of reality TV star Eva Modika's WhatsApp status surfaced online, in which she mentioned the DJ and producer.

Master KG addresses relationship rumours

Social media quickly suggested that the two were involved in a romantic relationship and that Master KG had financially assisted Eva in purchasing some home appliances. However, the Jerusalema hitmaker has now spoken out about the rumours, denying any romantic involvement with Eva.

In an Instagram live recording shared on Twitter, Master KG confronted influencer Inno Morolong who has involved herself in the rumoured love affair.

Heated discussion with Inno trends on Twitter

The post by @MDNnewss read:

"After Inno Morolong inserted herself in Master Kg and Eva Modika's love affair, things took a dramatic turn when she was confronted live. Yoh kuningi. Part 1 of 2."

Master KG's slay queen rumours just won't end

This is not the first time that Master KG has had to deal with rumours about his personal life. According to TimesLive, singer Queen Lolly claimed to have had a child with the musician earlier this year. However, the Dali Nguwe hitmaker quickly denied the allegations, stating he did not have a child with Queen Lolly.

It's not uncommon for celebrities to have their private lives scrutinised and for rumours to circulate on social media.

