Thapelo Mokoena and His Wife Lesego Tshepang Mokoena's Loved Up Picture Pulls Heartstrings
- Thapelo Mokoaena and his wife, Lesego Tshepang Mokoena, shared a cute, loved-up picture on social media
- The photo pulled heartstrings online, and people gushed over the couple, saying they looked smitten
- Lesego and Thapelo always show love to one another online by posting adorable photos and cute captions
Actor Thapelo Mokoena gushed over his wife, Lesego Tshepang Mokoena, on Instagram recently.
Thapelo Mokoena and Lesego look smitten online
The Mrs Right Guy actor Thapelo Mokoena and his beautiful wife recently stole hearts on social media with their photo of themselves looking in love.
X user @__T_touch posted a photo on X. Check it below:
The fashionista and Thapelo always show love to one another online by posting adorable photos and cute captions.
On Lesego's birthday, Thapelo penned an emotional message to her, "Welcome to the 4th Floor, my Darling @lesego_tshepang. We celebrate you every day. Here’s to many more years of Grace, Class & Excellence. You’re a gift that keeps on giving. You are IT. A Force. Seeing you win as a Mother, Wife, Daughter, and Business Woman brings such joy to Us. It’s never easy, but you still get it done & continue to show us it’s doable. So grateful for all that you are," he wrote.
Mzansi gushes over Thapelo and wife
Netizens had only positive things to say about Thapelo Mokoena and his wife.
@BafanaSurprise said:
"Bro won and decided to stay off the internet!"
@Bongs_Mahlangu gushed:
"This woman chose well yaz."
@itsLebzin shared:
"He has a beautiful wife."
@Liihlendimande gushed:
"Ncooh, such a beautiful couple."
@crystal_twts said:
"Thapelo and his wife always look so happy together."
@tlhonolo_ shared:
"Lefika's Parents. I know this from the Nidos milk advert."
