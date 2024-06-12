South African actor Thapelo Mokoena celebrated his wife Lesego on her special day

The Blood and Water star shared a lengthy, heartfelt post wishing his wifey a happy birthday as she turned 40

Many fans and followers of the star flooded his comment section with birthday wishes for his wife

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Actor Thapelo Mokoena celebrated his wife's birthday in style. Image: @mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

South African actor Thapelo Mokoena has done something sweet for his wife Lesego on her special day.

Thapelo Mokoena celebrates his wife's birthday

Blood and Water actor Thapelo Mokoena and his wife Lesego again made headlines on social media in November 2023 after celebrating 11 years of marriage.

Recently, the legendary star shared a particular post on his Instagram page to celebrate his wife Lesego's 40th birthday.

He wrote:

"BLESS YOU my QUEEN.Welcome to the 4th Floor my Darling @lesego_tshepang. We celebrate you everyday. Here’s to many more years of Grace, Class & Excellence. You’re a gift that keeps on giving. You are IT. A Force.

"Seeing you win as a Mother, Wife, Daughter & Business Woman brings such joy to Us. It’s never easy but you still get it done & continue to show us it’s doable. So grateful for all that you are.The Boys and I breathe for you. We can’t wait to witness what the next 40 looks like for you, your Dreams & Aspirations. Keep Firing Baby!"

See the post below:

Netizens wish Lesego a happy birthday

Many fans and followers wished Lesego a happy birthday on Thapelo's comment section:

changeagentsa wrote:

"A Goddesses! Happy Birthday @lesego_tshepang."

lerato_mvelase said:

"Welcome to the 4th floor queen God bless your mind, heart and spirit, as your journey of growth continues. Life begins at 40 and blessings upon you, grace upon you."

zenandemfenyana responded:

"Happy Birthday beautiful @lesego_tshepang."

nandi_madida replied:

"Happy birthday queen."

ladynam_bm commented:

"Happy birthday Wonder Woman @lesego_tshepang."

oujay_bopape mentioned:

"Happy Birthday."

Wiseman Mncube appreciates wife and kids in a heartfelt letter

Briefly News previously reported that seasoned actor Wiseman Mncube penned a thank-you letter to his wife and children after they spoiled him rotten on his birthday.

In the heartfelt letter, The Wife actor Wiseman said he is proud to be a loving father and husband in their lives. TimseLIVE reported that Wiseman took to Instagram to reflect on his birthday. He said he was woken up with gifts from his tribe.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News