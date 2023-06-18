Thapelo Mokoena was busy on the socials on his wife's birthday to make sure she felt all of his love

The South African actor dedicated a whole post to his wife Lesego-Tshepang on her special day by expressing how much she means to him

Many people enjoyed reading what Thapelo Mokoena had to say about his lovely life partner, who later made her own post

Lesego-Tshepang Mokoena, who is married to Thapelo Mokoena, had her birthday on June 13 2023. Her loving husband took the time to make sure he declared his love for him.

Thapelo Mokoena wrote a message dedicated an Instagram post to Lesego-Tshepang Mokoena on her birthday. Image: @mokoenalive/@lesego_tshepang

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Mokoena posted his wifey and got over 4 000 likes on social media. Many people also commented to help him wish his wife a happy birthday.

Thapelo Mokoena celebrates wife's birthday with sweet post on Instagram

A familiar face on South African TV, Thapelo Mokoena, let people know that his wife had her birthday. TimesLIVE reported that the actor has two sons, Lereko and Lefika Mokoena, with his wife, Lesego. He wrote a sweet message where he called her one of one and described her as a gift that keeps on giving:

Read his lovely post below:

Lesego-Tshepang Mokoena shows gratitude for all wishes received on her birthday

According to TimesLIVE, Thapelo Mokoena's bae also made a post where she thanked everyone who wished her a happy birthday. Fans of the couple loved to see how much the actor appreciated his wife.

mrsmome.m's said:

"Happy birthday Mami @lesego_tshepang you look stunning."

o.g_mo_easy's commented:

"Happy birthday to the boss lady , to more life."

she_foundher_light's gushed:

"Our First Lady️".

bongi_stuurman's wrote:

"Happy birthday to this absolute stunner."

tisetsosikhosana's added:

"Blessed Birthday to your wife my brother."

“You are the best”: Wiseman Mncube appreciates wife and kids in a heartfelt letter

Briefly News previously reported that seasoned actor Wiseman Mncube penned a thank-you letter to his wife and children after they spoiled him rotten on his birthday.

In the heartfelt letter, The Wife actor Wiseman said he is proud to be a loving father and husband in their lives.

TimseLIVE reported that Wiseman took to Instagram to reflect on his birthday. He said he was woken up with gifts from his tribe.

Source: Briefly News